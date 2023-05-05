They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Well, we're just sure that Nintendo is going to be completely 'flattered' when it discovers the recent marketing tactic used by mobile RPG Kung Fu Saga, which blatantly rips off some of Tears of the Kingdom's new mechanics such as Fuse and Recall (thanks, Nintendúo).

A recent advert for the mobile app shows a green-dressed hero (*eyebrow raises*) heading up to an 'aerial dungeon' by riding on a piece of falling debris (*eyebrow raises higher*), before using the new 'weapon synthesis feature' to stick, or should we say 'fuse', a nearby boulder to their stick and attack a hoard of enemies (*eyebrow reaches its peak, there's no going back*). Does this ring any bells?

If those alarms aren't quite sounding for you just yet, worry not. Reddit user niteowwl posted the ad to the r/tearsofthekingdom page, so you can check it out for yourself below and see if it reminds you of anything...

Looks more than a little Tears of the Kingdom-y, no? We'd be very surprised if the app actually played like it does in this showcase — a mobile game using a cinematic trailer with no mention of its gameplay? Can you imagine such a thing?? — but using these Zelda mechanics in such a blatant manner is likely to be a pretty big no-no from Nintendo's point of view.

Yeah, we think we'll stick to the official Tears of the Kingdom, thanks.

What do you make of this mobile copy cat? Let us know in the comments.