They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Well, we're just sure that Nintendo is going to be completely 'flattered' when it discovers the recent marketing tactic used by mobile RPG Kung Fu Saga, which blatantly rips off some of Tears of the Kingdom's new mechanics such as Fuse and Recall (thanks, Nintendúo).
A recent advert for the mobile app shows a green-dressed hero (*eyebrow raises*) heading up to an 'aerial dungeon' by riding on a piece of falling debris (*eyebrow raises higher*), before using the new 'weapon synthesis feature' to stick, or should we say 'fuse', a nearby boulder to their stick and attack a hoard of enemies (*eyebrow reaches its peak, there's no going back*). Does this ring any bells?
If those alarms aren't quite sounding for you just yet, worry not. Reddit user niteowwl posted the ad to the r/tearsofthekingdom page, so you can check it out for yourself below and see if it reminds you of anything...
Looks more than a little Tears of the Kingdom-y, no? We'd be very surprised if the app actually played like it does in this showcase — a mobile game using a cinematic trailer with no mention of its gameplay? Can you imagine such a thing?? — but using these Zelda mechanics in such a blatant manner is likely to be a pretty big no-no from Nintendo's point of view.
Yeah, we think we'll stick to the official Tears of the Kingdom, thanks.
What do you make of this mobile copy cat? Let us know in the comments.
[source reddit.com, via nintenduo.com]
Comments (12)
And people wonder why companies are litigious. People always trying to either steal or make money on their work. I’m sorry “inspired by”….
For a mobile game, this actually looks kind of good! Still surprised someone made a mobile game from just watching the gameplay demonstration video a few weeks ago
Probably another example of a mobile game trailer that's absolutely nothing like the actual gameplay. I think I'll stick with totk, thank you very much.
Oh, no, whatever shall we do?!
Comment, like and subscribe!
This ain't new, Genshin Impact already existed.
Looks better than Tears to me. Character design is way better. I’m all for progress.
I always see these scripted mobile game trailers and then you try out the game and it's a janky mess.
"I don't know why Nintendo is being so secretive about TotK?!?"
Seems like one of those “ad doesn’t reflect gameplay”’ ads that make a CG trailer meant to generate downloads based on current trends.
Now now, this game most likely isn’t copying Tears of the Kingdom, just the trailer. That is, the actual game will be nothing like this, this is a complete fabrication. Heck, you can’t believe any mobile game ad, it’s that bad these days.
There’s a game being sued for having misleading ads, that now has an ad that goes “Fed up of misleading ads? Here is the game that is just like the ad!”
Some people here have no idea how ads for mobile games work these days and it clearly shows.
@MiniKiwiGeek I get that they are vary similar in terms of terversal mechanics, but other then that, it’s different enough to not be considered a rip off, they are not the same.
And this isn’t even the game, these Mobil game ads have ripped off of several properties before, this is nothing like the actual game lol.
