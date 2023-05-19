The current Tera Raid Battle Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been put on pause after a seemingly game-breaking bug was found in the battles' rewards section.

From what we have seen so far, the bug seemingly granted a faulty "None" reward upon completing the battle, with the game crashing immediately afterwards. This appears to have affected all of the events running this weekend including today's 5-Star Great Tusk and Iron Treads event as well as the re-run of the 7-Star Chesnaught Tera Raid Battles. The Pokémon Company has pulled all of the above as a precaution.

This news was shared on Twitter by @SerebiiNet, which promises to provide more information on the whereabouts of the battles as and when any developments are made.

pic.twitter.com/7TC17ttEGq Serebii Update: Due to an error with the Raid Battles, the currently running Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Event has been suspended. We'll provide details on its return as it comes https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ May 19, 2023

It is a shame that the crash should come so close to the announcement of Scarlet and Violet's long-awaited Pokémon HOME support, which is due to begin on 24th May. Here's hoping that next weekend's Tera Raid Battle events, whatever they may be, will run smoother so as to make the HOME connectivity feel that little bit sweeter.