Update [Fri 19th May, 2023 20:22 BST]: Well... that was exciting for just over a day, wasn't it? The Pokémon Company has just revealed that yesterday's announcement — Pokémon HOME support for Scarlet & Violet will be live next week — was actually a mistake.
On Twitter, the company revealed that didn't mean to share any news regarding HOME compatibility, and has now issued a correction (via Serebii). That means HOME compatibility will not be available on 23rd/24th May, but it "will come soon", says TPC.
Here's the statement in full:
"We put the cart before the Mudsdale!
Earlier we mistakenly posted that Pokémon HOME version 3.0.0 would launch on 23/24 May. However, the actual release date is yet to be announced. 3.0.0 is coming soon though, so please continue to follow our pages for more information!"
No release date has been announced for Pokémon HOME's 3.0 update, but we'll let you as soon as there's news. Check our original story below for what to expect...
Original Article [Thu 18th May, 2023 14:40 BST]: The Pokémon Company has finally confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be receiving its long-awaited Pokémon HOME support next week from 24th May.
It has been a long old wait since the last update on the connectivity back in February, but we suppose that late May is still technically "early 2023", right?
The announcement was made via the official @Pokemon Twitter account, where we learnt that connecting Scarlet and Violet to HOME is going to come with its own set of bonuses. This includes special forms of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile version of Pokémon HOME.
Just in case you haven't used Pokémon HOME before, this much-anticipated support will allow you to transfer your Pokémon to a shared app, where they can then be stored or subbed into prior Switch games in the series (Sword and Shield, Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl etc.) as long as they exist in the destination game.
According to Serebii.net, the support will also provide a Move Relearner so you can teach your teammates their old skills from the app along with some other handy features such as the ability to sort through a Pokémon's game data on the fly and the ability to exchange Home points into League points.
It has been a long time coming, it is true, but the wait is almost over. Get ready to start transferring from 24th May.
Are you excited to see Pokémon HOME support for Scarlet and Violet? Let us know in the comments.
Thank goodness I got so sick of so many people whining and crying about this, now they can get back to whining and crying about the performance issues, while the rest of us can get back to enjoying the tera raids and waiting for the dlc.
@michellelynn0976 I am glad that many people, myself included, enjoyed the game in the state that it’s in, but the game is clearly unfinished, so I think those complaints are completely justified.
Finally! Now back to Zelda.
@Munchlax
Sure, but people need to move on already..
@michellelynn0976 Your post sure reads like whining about people whining.
I'm one of the "whiners". I guess after paying $120 for the double pack and $350 for the Special Edition OLED I expected more from a 12Trillion dollar franchise. I didn't mean to ruffle your feathers, swear.
Meowscarada: Protean
Skeledirge: Unaware
Quaquaval: Moxie
Skeledirge getting the short end of the stick here. Unaware is definitely good, but not as good as Moxie or especially Protean. I don't really get Protean on Meowscarada though. It makes total sense on Kecleon and some sense for the Froakie line as I can buy a frog changing its biology, but it doesn't really make sense for a cat.
Happy for those genuinely waiting for this!
@michellelynn0976 Oh, don’t be like that. The bitter tears over SV’s success are still as hilarious as they were during launch week!
@Munchlax You don’t seem to understand what unfinished means.
I’ve found the biggest critics of Pokémon are doing it because they want the franchise to be better not because they have some misplaced hatred of Pokémon. It’s ridiculous to accuse people legitimately criticizing pokemon of being haters when the franchise has an array of problems
@Eagly I’m sure the necessary patches and coding were ready ages ago to support Home in Scarlet and Violet. They deliberately hold off on adding import support to Pokémon games to prevent people from importing generations worth of Pokémon and blowing through the game and dominating online. They’ve done it every generation since Bank was introduced.
I'm still waiting for the update that has the game actually play at a stable framerate. Not even asking for 60fps, just more than the single digits it has a tendency to drop down to when the screen is "loaded" with objects (a.k.a more than two pokemon are on screen).
Dope. Looking forward to moving over the two shinies I found and some of my other favorites. Now I can restart the game without feeling like I’m losing much.
So if I understand correctly, you can actually transfer Pokémon from Gen VIII to Gen IX and back, or just go from IX to VIII? You haven't been able to do backwards, two-way transfers since Gen I and II, so that's neat.
I still fully believe that Pokémon HOME should be part of the NSO Expansion Pack. If they did that then that might actually be a bit of an incentive to actually try the new Pokémon games again, but they really gotta pull money out of their customers wherever they can just because they know they can. Sad.
It’s crazy it took so long to bring something that should’ve been available at launch.
I've not been waiting for this but I still want to say finally. It was promised ages ago but at least it's coming very soon and close now.
I doubt they'll fix performance issues and buggyness now but hopefully they'll care about the issue going forward with their games. They might, so time will tell. I'm not normally bothered by this. Didn't bother me in Pokemon Legends Arceus. It does bother me here as it just seems a lot more extreme.
Despite that, I've had a lot of fun with Pokemon Scarlet anyway and would say it is still a very good Pokemon game.
@michellelynn0976 Yup, the perpetual complainers have turned complaining into a sport, if their current grievance is fixed they will find something else to latch onto. Personally, just like most people, I don't give a damn about Pokémon Home, so GameFreak was wise to consider it lower priority. Most will literally never use that feature.
It would be about damn time! Early spring my butthole.
It may have taken longer than a Shuckle finishing a marathon to come out but I don't even care because IT'S FINALLY HOOPANING.
I've been taking a break from SV for a while due to a number of reasons (only really coming back now due to the recent Chesnaught raid) but HOME support is exactly what I needed to kick me back into overdrive. Can't wait to finally transfer over all of my shinies (especially my ever-growing Dunsparce/Dudunsparce collection XD) ✨
@thesilverbrick there are 2 issues eith that the first is that compared to bank the cheaper and more reliable service home usually takes twice as long to allow a game to be accessible to its services
3DS
Pokemon x and y release oct 12th 2013
Pokebank accessibility; 21st feb 2014
Pokémon oras release; nov 21st 2014
Pokebank accessibility;nov 18 2014
Pokémon Sun/moon release; nov 18th 2016
Pokebank accessibility; jan 24 2017
Pokémon US/UR release; nov 19 2017
Pokebank accessibility; jan 24 2017
Switch
LGPE; nov 16 2018
Home accessibility ; feb 12 2020
Swo/shild; nov 15 2019
Home accessibility; feb 12 2020
BDSP; nov 19 2021
Home accessibility; may 17 2022
L arceus; jan 28 2022
Home accessibility; may 17 2022
Scar/vi; nov 18 2022
Home accessibility; may 24 2022
And 2 it doesn’t matter if people want to bring Thier Op lvl 100 bottle capped dragonite to a new game let them they payed for the service and should be allowed to enjoy it how they wish
@thesilverbrick wouldn't need to affect blowing through the game if locked to completion, nor online if they weren't allowed in that
I will finally start playing the games and update my living dex. I'm at a point in my life where I don't play a Pokémon game before it got Home supports. I'm just too tired of restarting everything from scratch every new gen.
finally Home is updated for Violet/Scarlet to be compatible with Shield/Sword i guess?
then maybe i can transfer my Treecko/Sceptile and Mudkip over to Violet
I assume this will fix the performance issues?
@FirstEmperor Depends on how they're using the term "unfinished". You can have a functional kitchen table that's "unfinished" and has a rough texture because it was never sanded to smooth it out. I think that's an appropriate description for the games. I enjoy them but I also recognize the roughness.
As of the updated article I just have one question to any person defending gamefreak.
Is this even close to the potential pokemon could have with another studio?
..........................
I loved SV but this is pretty embarrassing.
Are you kidding me right now, are you serious? One thing! We just wanted one thing! What a bunch of jokes.
@michellelynn0976
Lol.
Lmao.
@michellelynn0976 lol they’re already way behind schedule with Pokémon Home integration and you’re waiting for the DLC?? Good luck, that is going to run worse than the base game… if it even releases on time.
@michellelynn0976 Y’know, I’ve heard of posts aging like milk, but it doesn’t usually happen in a day. No Home for us, no Raids for you, everybody loses this round.
I really enjoyed SV but everything about/around this game is absolutely embarassing
Nice to see that Pokemon will be able to be sent back a Generation for the first time since Gen 2, but with presumably the same nonsense of Gen 8 where their moves are changed.
Does someone need some popcorn? The entire situation around TPC is just for sitting and enjoy.
@michellelynn0976 The complaints are vary justified, even more justified now actually!
I've played a ton of SV and greatly enjoy them but this is still just getting humiliating at this point.
Bruh 😂😂😂
How does that even happen lol.
BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Listen, I, like many others, have actually enjoyed my time with S/V, but this is just...PFFTHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
