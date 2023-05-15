The next Tera Raid Battle event has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this one is set to be slightly different to those that we have seen in recent weeks as the headlining 'mon will vary depending on which version of that game you are playing.

For those with Pokémon Scarlet, Great Tusk will be stepping into the event's spotlight, while Violet players will focus on Iron Treads instead.

This news was revealed by @SerebiiNet on Twitter, confirming that the five-star raid battles will take place from 19th-21st May alongside the repeat of last weekend's Chesnaught event — perfect if you missed out due to a certain Zelda-based distraction...





Runs from May 19th through 21st alongside the Chesnaught raids



The two featured Pokémon will come in multiple different Tera Types and, as a five-star Raid, there are no Mightiest Marks up for grabs here.

We first got a sneak peek at the version-specific Great Tusk and Iron Treads back in a Scarlet and Violet story trailer prior to the games' release. Of course, the Pokémon in question remain tied to the same version of the game as they always have, so it'll be back to the trading market if your mission to catch 'em all is still ongoing.