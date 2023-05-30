Developer Matthias Linda has taken to Steam to detail an upcoming update for the excellent RPG Chained Echoes.

Out now for Steam and launching for other platforms in the enxt "1-2 weeks", the V.1.2 update will add a New Game + mode to the main menu once players have cleared the game once.

Here's a look at everything that's included in the upcoming update:

- Added: New Game + option in the start menu when cleared save file is present

- Added: New way of obtaining crystals *

- Added: Crystal gather chains **

- Added: Option to lower running speed

- Added: More Stat Boosts and Passive Skills for Kylian for NG+

- Changed: Removing crystals from equipment yields the proper former crystal ***

- Changed: Selling equipment auto-removes the crystal

- Changed: Lowered chance of getting big crystals

- Changed: Crystals with a purity of 0 can’t drop

- Changed: Smoother crafting menu navigation

- Changed: A few enemy stats

- Changed: Lowered bonus from agility passive and class emblem bonus

- Changed: Double Steps & Drunken Master don’t stack.

- Fixed: bug regarding the Shaved Head boss

- Fixed: other minor bugs and collision errors

* When interacting with a crystal source the player now gets a choice of three crystals for every drop. The player can choose one or none. Choosing none gives the player arc depending on their game’s progress. This gives the player more control over which crystals he wants and which he considers useless for his builds. Also, this makes the inventory less cluttered. This whole system can be turned off in the options. ** If the player chooses a crystal a chain starts. The more crystals of the same property are gathered the more likely they will drop. Choosing a crystal with a different property will restart the chain. Choosing none will continue the chain. This makes hunting for certain crystals a lot easier. When a crystal drop is boosted through a chain it is marked as “Boost” ***This only applies to crystals inserted in version 1.2 or higher.

In our review of Chained Echoes, we said that the game is a "wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes", containing a "well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world" to make it one of the best RPGs of 2022.