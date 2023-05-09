With the release of Nintendo's financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2023, the company has reported a slowdown in sales for the Switch after missing its original sales target of 21m and barely missing its revised target of 18m, selling 17.97m units between 1st April 2022 and 31st March 2023.

According to Bloomberg (and Japan Times), the Switch's sales are slowing down faster than previously expected. And in a call after the results were published, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa reportedly called this past holiday season disappointing. This year, Switch hardware sales declined overall by 22.1%.

For the fiscal year ending March 2024, Nintendo has lowered its forecast further, aiming to sell 15m Switch consoles. That's down a further 16.5% on FY22/23's sales. Analysts predict that despite major software releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in FY 23/24, the Switch won't be able to bolster sales in the same ways as in previous years.



UBS Securities analyst Kenji Fukuyama believes that Nintendo's valuation "is very likely to shrink until the launch of the new hardware", but also predicts that the company won't be releasing it in the next fiscal year. So we're potentially waiting beyond 31st March 2024 for that Switch 2/Pro/new console.