Nintendo has issued a surprise update for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. This bumps the system up to Version 11.17.0-50. As usual, it's another "stability update" - with improved system stability to further enhance the overall user experience.

Dataminer 'OatmealDome' also notes how the system settings, eShop app and internet browser on the system were also updated. And in the US region specifically, the Home Menu has received an update.





Version 11.17.0-50 was released for all regions.



The patch notes only contain the usual “stability” line.



The previous update for the 3DS line was released in September 2022. Since then, Nintendo also officially shut down the system's eShop earlier this year in March and is no longer selling games on this digital storefront. Fortunately, you can still download your existing purchases.