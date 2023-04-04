Capcom's video games have been adapted to the cinema on a number of occasions in the past and one series reportedly returning to the big screen in the future is Street Fighter.
Ahead of the launch of Street Fighter 6 this year, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Legendary has acquired the "film and TV" rights to Capcom's timeless fighting series, which originally started out life in arcades in 1987 and set the foundations of the fighting genre in place with the release of Street Fighter II in 1991.
According to the source, Legendary "will work with video game company Capcom on future projects".
Street Fighter's original Hollywood debut started in the 1994 live-action film. It had star power like Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Kylie Minogue as Cammy and Raul Julia as Bison, and didn't go down very well with audiences or critics at the time. Years later, 20th Century Fox had another crack at it with Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li in 2009. Unfortunately, it was a commercial and critical failure.
This news follows various other video game movie and television adaptations in recent times including Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Uncharted and The Last of Us. Legendary's current film distribution deal is also with Sony.
There are no details just yet about what might be planned for the Street Fighter series now Legendary has acquired it, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.
Where's the sequel to the Legend of Chun-Li? They need to continue that. We were going to get a tournament with Ryu in the end, make it happen.
Jackie Chan as Chun Li from the scene of City Hunter movie was really enough for me.
It was hilarious. 🤣
Also, let's not forget Andy Lau as Vega from Hong Kong movie Future Cops.
“For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday.”
You can’t improve on perfection.
Even the Capcom movies and series of late that were considered..."okay"by people in general are absolutely f***ing awful so I'm not expecting this to be particularly great either.
Monster Hunter honestly got it the worst. And I'm not talking about Anderson's dumpster fire. Not even considering giving THAT a chance, ever.
