Capcom's video games have been adapted to the cinema on a number of occasions in the past and one series reportedly returning to the big screen in the future is Street Fighter.

Ahead of the launch of Street Fighter 6 this year, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Legendary has acquired the "film and TV" rights to Capcom's timeless fighting series, which originally started out life in arcades in 1987 and set the foundations of the fighting genre in place with the release of Street Fighter II in 1991.

According to the source, Legendary "will work with video game company Capcom on future projects".

Street Fighter's original Hollywood debut started in the 1994 live-action film. It had star power like Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Kylie Minogue as Cammy and Raul Julia as Bison, and didn't go down very well with audiences or critics at the time. Years later, 20th Century Fox had another crack at it with Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li in 2009. Unfortunately, it was a commercial and critical failure.

This news follows various other video game movie and television adaptations in recent times including Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Uncharted and The Last of Us. Legendary's current film distribution deal is also with Sony.

There are no details just yet about what might be planned for the Street Fighter series now Legendary has acquired it, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.