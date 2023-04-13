We are back for another entry in the 'First Bytes' series over on our YouTube channel which sees the wonderful Felix playing through a collection of classic games for the first time.

This week, Felix is continuing his adventure through The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This is the third livestream in the series and he has already managed to polish off a good portion of the game so far. Last week, we saw Felix successfully take on Dodongo's Cavern so we're excited to see how far he can go this time.

Up until this point, Felix has managed to achieve all of this with the Switch Pro Controller — no mean feat, I'm sure we can all agree — but this stream will see a special N64 upgrade coming his way. This is, surely, the way to play through Ocarina on the Switch so be sure to tune in and see what difference it makes.

Whether you know Ocarina of Time like the back of your hand or this is the first time seeing it for you too, why not tune in for a bit today and see us working through the next step in the game? There is a good few hours worth of content to look forward to and you can find the full stream below.

The stream kicked off at 15:30 BST, allowing a good bit of time after the final trailer reveal for Tears of the Kingdom. What a day for those with a Zelda craving!

Let us know what you think of the series so far in the comments below.