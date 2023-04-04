We've got a couple of new things going on over on our lovely YouTube channel at the moment. And in one of our new series, Felix is tackling older games that he's never played before, yet among our community, are highly beloved.
First Bytes has been kicking around as an idea for a while here at Nintendo Life because not everyone in the world has played every single classic video game. So Felix has decided to tackle his backlog head-on and play through some of the greatest Nintendo games ever. And he's started with a corker of a game — The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
Now, we know that Ocarina of Time is often called one of the best video games of all time, but there's a whole generation of people who were born after 1998 who haven't got to experience this classic. Felix is among them, and he wants to share his first experience with you lovely readers and viewers.
At the moment, First Bytes should be streamed on YouTube once a week. The first stream kicked off last Thursday, with the second one taking place... well, right now! We've had a really positive reception to this series — after all, there's nothing like sharing your favourite games with others for the first time and watching them fall in love with them for the first time. You might even discover something new about your favourites.
You can check out this week's stream below, or if you want to catch up with Felix's adventure so far, check out his first stream in our VOD. Felix went for over four hours last week, so there's still plenty to watch today. (Or, if you're reading this later in the day/week, then you've got some nice Ocarina of Time content to catch up on!)
Let us know what you think of Felix's journey through Ocarina of Time in the comments so far, and make sure you keep up to date with our streams over on YouTube.
Never played Ocarina? Absurd. Well, I wonder if the option is up to recommend a few classics ourselves or something
If he hasn't ever play Ocarina of Time, I don't think he should be allowed to be on the team
Damn he's young, ok maybe let him off, but i think it should be a pre-requisite for anyone working on this site
@Bunkerneath gatekeeping is a bad look, my dude.
I could never stream a first playthrough. I take way too long. Also, I got lost 60% into into Ocarina 3DS and never finished it.
Dumping me back at links house every time I turn the 3ds back on, is part of the problem.
Much respect to Felix<3
I suggest that Felix should aim to clear OoT and Majora's Mask by the ToTK launch.
It's been so much fun watching Felix experience this game for the first time! 😍
I obsessed over this game for years after it came out. Such an important game in Nintendo history.
But I also have to cut some slack for anyone playing it for the first time. There's a couple decades worth of QoL improvements that have been common place in games, and its hard to readjust. The original LoZ for NES is one of my favorites, but its not a great starting place for the modern kids.
@Desrever I'm going to play this and MM sometime soon. Any specific tips?
@nukatha >>AntonioBanderasLaptop.gif here<<
I refuse to believe anyone was born from 1990 onward, let alone 1998.
@sunny63 First and foremost, if you've played BotW, try your best to detach the experience from OoT. I've said it before, but while BotW is one if the best videogames ever, its the least like a traditional Zelda game.
This is more of a "trick" than a tip, but the fastest way to get around is not by rolling forward, but by Z-Locking and doing side-jumps. You will be able to ride on a horse, but not until the later half of the game.
Eventually you will get to a water temple. Its notoriously tricky, and just about everyone gets stuck for a couple hours in this dungeon. It helps to remember that there's a floating platform that will take you up to the next floor that you can swim underneath to access a flooded version of the floor beneath you.
And lastly, if you have the time to kill and haven't done so already, it may also be a good idea to play LttP on the SNES first. Its a solid game through and through, and helps establish the pace of the next several Zelda games.
@sunny63
Talk to everyone. Population density in towns is low, so nearly every NPC gives you some kind of quest-related clue. Also, NPCs don't usually lie. If the guy who runs the fishing minigame tells you that you can't take the fish with you out into the world, he means it. It's not a puzzle. He's not tricking you. Take nearly everyone at their word.
Spend time in the intro area to get used to the camera and controls. They definitely work in the context of the game, but they're also definitely not modern. So you have to adapt to the game's internal logic and what it's going to ask you to do within its constraints.
This game has a high degree of information density. It's not like a modern game that'll just have fancy assets lying around because there's memory to spare. If there's a dude standing in a corner, he probably has something to say. If a wall looks weird, you can probably bomb it. Nearly everything serves a purpose.
The game will never ask you to do anything too annoying. If you find yourself trying out stuff that's too tricky or convoluted, you're probably doing it wrong. Go back to the room you got stuck in, look at what items you have, and try to figure it out. You may need a new item to progress, Metroid-style. But often you already have it.
Also, when the Great Fairy tells you to go visit her friend in Hyrule Castle, she's not kidding. It's not an optional sidequest. It seems like it until, a million years later, it's not.
Felix is doing a great job. The chat seems to be enjoying the streams.
I keep trying to think of something amusing to type, but my intense dislike of OoT shines through, and i end up with a hateful post.
So i’ll just say, best wishes on the playthrough, Felix. I might check in when you reach Bongo Bongo.
