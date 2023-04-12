With only one month to go until its official release, Nintendo has announced that the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be heading our way tomorrow (13th April 2023).

The trailer will be livestreamed on the official Nintendo YouTube channel for all regions at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PT and will be roughly three minutes in length.





► https://t.co/zGHmf7ndYo pic.twitter.com/pRTByBU86H Join us on 13/04, 16:00 CEST to watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom , livestreamed on our YouTube channel. The trailer will be roughly 3 minutes long. April 12, 2023

As for what the trailer will hold, we're just going to have to wait and see. We got a good look at some of Link's new abilities in the last 10-minute gameplay trailer, but perhaps there is more to be revealed. Might we get a better idea of the game's story or a closer look at some new mechanics? What about the changes made to Hyrule or some cool new enemy introductions? There are a lot of possibilities on the table and we are excited.