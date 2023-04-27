French video game publisher has announced it will be teaming up with Banijay Kids and Family for a new game based on the cartoon series Totally Spies! No fine details have been finalised just yet, but it's scheduled to arrive on consoles next year in 2024.
As noted in the above teaser - the secret undercover spies Sam, Clover and Alex will be setting off on a new mission. If you're not familiar with this series, it made its debut in the early 2000s, ran for six seasons, had 156 episodes and also . The animation is also getting a seventh season in 2024.
Do you remember this cartoon? Any interest in a game? Comment below.
I’ve never actually watched this show, but I’ve seen news of its comeback next year all over the place. And now it’s getting a game to go with it? The new teams for the show and game must have a lot of faith in this show making a successful return.
Totally Spies was my teenhood cartoon series during my college age and my 20's years old.
Too bad, the games on PS2 / Wii was really disappointing for having low effort gameplay.
Hopefully the reboot version by Microids will have some spying mission like Sly Cooper style.
Man, it's been a long time since I've watched this show. That said, I did see some of the games, based on the show. But none of them really stood out honestly.
