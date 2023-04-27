Totally Spies
Image: Microids (via Twitter)

French video game publisher has announced it will be teaming up with Banijay Kids and Family for a new game based on the cartoon series Totally Spies! No fine details have been finalised just yet, but it's scheduled to arrive on consoles next year in 2024.

As noted in the above teaser - the secret undercover spies Sam, Clover and Alex will be setting off on a new mission. If you're not familiar with this series, it made its debut in the early 2000s, ran for six seasons, had 156 episodes and also . The animation is also getting a seventh season in 2024.

