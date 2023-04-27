Ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom next month, Nintendo is giving Switch Online members a second chance to collect the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch Online icons. The first wave is available now and will be offered until 3rd May and the second wave will be available until 10th May. Here's a look at what's up for grabs:





Wave 1 is available until 5/3.

