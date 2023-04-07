It's a celebration of all things Mario this week with his new animated movie making its debut in cinemas worldwide.

As part of this, Nintendo has released a new bunch of icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the Switch Online service. This time around, it's a set of icons based on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Here's a look at each wave available throughout the month of April through to the earlier half of May:





Wave 1 is available now!



As noted Wave 1 is available now and runs until 13th of April. Of course, you'll need to have My Nintendo Platinum Points and be subscribed to the Switch Online service to redeem these icons.