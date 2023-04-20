Switch Lite Untitled Goose Game
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Nintendo has got a ton of stellar indie titles on sale for just one week. Following yesterday's Indie World presentation, the Big N has slashed the prices of multiple hit titles from smaller studios by up to 75%.

The sale is on from now until 26th April at 11:59pm PT, and we're not biased here, but there are a lot of titles that we reviewed rather well. Dead Cells' Medley of Pain bundle is one of the highlights because it comes with the Return to Castlevania DLC — one of this year's highlights already, for sure. Plus other indie stand-outs like Hollow Knight, Hades, Celeste, and Neon White are all on offer.

Those are just a few of the games on sale right now. But if you're thinking of stocking up, why not snap up some eShop cards from our store before you dive in?

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $50

Here's the full list of titles on sale until next week:

Title Discount Sale Price (USD)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge 20% $19.99
Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle 20%

$31.99
A Little To The Left 20% $11.99
Signalis 10% $17.99

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course

27%

$19.70
Citizen Sleeper 30% $13.99
Hades 50%

$12.49
Rogue Legacy 2 15%
 $21.24
Melatonin 10% $13.49

Slay the Spire

 60%
 $9.99
OneShot: World Machine Edition 20%
 $11.99
Spelunky 2 50% $9.99
Spiritfarer 75%
 $7.49
Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon 50% $9.99
Ooblets 33%
 $19.99
Hollow Knight 50% $7.99
UNSIGHTED 40% $11.99
Celeste 75% $4.99
Untitled Goose Game 50% $9.99
Cozy Grove + New Neighbears Bundle 20% $16.70
Windjammers 2 35% $12.99
Temtem - Deluxe Edition 20% $51.99
Gotta Protectors: Cart Of Darkness Ultimate Deluxe Bundle 33% $16.74
Sail Forth 20%
 $15.99
Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- 30%
 $17.49
Beacon Pines 30%
 $13.99
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 20%
 $23.99
Bear and Breakfast 20%
 $15.99
Ghost Song 20%
 $15.99
Neon White 20% $19.99
Grapple Dog 50%
 $7.49
Steel Assault 60%
 $5.99
Sam & Max Save the World + Beyond Time and Space Bundle 30%
 $20.99
Wobbledogs 25%
 $14.99

Is anything grabbing your interest here? You've got until 26th April to snap up some gems on the eShop.