Nintendo has got a ton of stellar indie titles on sale for just one week. Following yesterday's Indie World presentation, the Big N has slashed the prices of multiple hit titles from smaller studios by up to 75%.
The sale is on from now until 26th April at 11:59pm PT, and we're not biased here, but there are a lot of titles that we reviewed rather well. Dead Cells' Medley of Pain bundle is one of the highlights because it comes with the Return to Castlevania DLC — one of this year's highlights already, for sure. Plus other indie stand-outs like Hollow Knight, Hades, Celeste, and Neon White are all on offer.
Those are just a few of the games on sale right now. But if you're thinking of stocking up, why not snap up some eShop cards from our store before you dive in?
Here's the full list of titles on sale until next week:
|Title
|Discount
|Sale Price (USD)
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|20%
|$19.99
|Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
|20%
|
$31.99
|A Little To The Left
|20%
|$11.99
|Signalis
|10%
|$17.99
|
27%
|
$19.70
|Citizen Sleeper
|30%
|$13.99
|Hades
|50%
|
$12.49
|Rogue Legacy 2
|15%
|$21.24
|Melatonin
|10%
|$13.49
|60%
|$9.99
|OneShot: World Machine Edition
|20%
|$11.99
|Spelunky 2
|50%
|$9.99
|Spiritfarer
|75%
|$7.49
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|50%
|$9.99
|Ooblets
|33%
|$19.99
|Hollow Knight
|50%
|$7.99
|UNSIGHTED
|40%
|$11.99
|Celeste
|75%
|$4.99
|Untitled Goose Game
|50%
|$9.99
|Cozy Grove + New Neighbears Bundle
|20%
|$16.70
|Windjammers 2
|35%
|$12.99
|Temtem - Deluxe Edition
|20%
|$51.99
|Gotta Protectors: Cart Of Darkness Ultimate Deluxe Bundle
|33%
|$16.74
|Sail Forth
|20%
|$15.99
|Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|30%
|$17.49
|Beacon Pines
|30%
|$13.99
|Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
|20%
|$23.99
|Bear and Breakfast
|20%
|$15.99
|Ghost Song
|20%
|$15.99
|Neon White
|20%
|$19.99
|Grapple Dog
|50%
|$7.49
|Steel Assault
|60%
|$5.99
|Sam & Max Save the World + Beyond Time and Space Bundle
|30%
|$20.99
|Wobbledogs
|25%
|$14.99
Is anything grabbing your interest here? You've got until 26th April to snap up some gems on the eShop.
Shoutouts to fellow SoCal Smash Ultimate player Animals for creating Wobbledogs! I’m very happy for his success!
Whoever still doesn't own Celeste, buy it immediately. Especially at that price
I didn’t see it on this list so it might be part of another sale, but CrossCode was $11.99 on the NA shop too. I’ve had that in my wishlist for what felt like ages.
Priorities on this site seem to be all out of wack. The sale was announced yesterday as part of Indie World, yet it was posted AFTER the news story on the Advance Wars reversible art.
The EU seems to be doing something similar. I just bought Hollow Knight (Yes, I'm very late to that party), The Messenger and Darkest Dungeon. Can't wait to dive in this weekend!
Spiritfarer and Hollow Knight are good deals, very tempted to pick them up. But I'm too busy with Monster Hunter to care about anything else!
Yeah, I've already got a 435 notification mail from Deku.👀
