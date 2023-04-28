Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sonic Origins might not have had a physical option on release, but thankfully Sega is redeeming the blue blur's retro collection with a hard copy of Sonic Origins Plus, arriving on Nintendo Switch this June.

In the lead up to this improved package featuring Amy, 12 Sonic games from the Game Gear and more, Sega has shown off the exclusive cover variants for different regions featuring Genesis and Mega Drive designs:

@sonic_hedgehog: "Check out the exclusive cover variants of Sonic Origins Plus, with art created by @thesketchsector! You can grab your regional version when you physically buy Sonic Origins Plus this summer!"

