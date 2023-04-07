Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The recent gameplay showcase for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom teased some of the possibilities of the new Fuse ability — which will allow us to combine items and weapons to various effects. You might have noticed that in this demonstration it was suggested that you would be able to fuse raw meat onto your arrows — we assume for hunting purposes — and one modder has brought this concept to life in Breath of the Wild.

Yes, you did read that correctly. The modder, Waikuteru, shared the results of their experiment on YouTube (above) showing them taking on some Breath of the Wild's toughest enemies with a quiver full of meat.

It's true, they might not be the most aesthetically pleasing weapon out there, but there is something pretty funny about seeing Link opening up his arrow options just to be greeted by names like "Icy Meat", "Bomb Meat" and our personal favourite, "Ancient Meat".

We wouldn't imagine that the meat fusing is intended for quite these purposes in Tears of the Kingdom — it has to be for hunting, or cooking from really, really far away, right? — but the thought of weaponised meat becoming a genuine tactic for exploring Hyrule is such a bonkers concept that we can't help but want to know more.

Not long to go now before we can Fuse up some Meat Arrows for real and get exploring the Sky Islands!