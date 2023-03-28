Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Every New Detail
Image: Nintendo Life

After literal years of waiting, we have finally had a look at some extended gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, introduced by legendary series producer Eiji Aonuma no less.

Unlike the trailers that we have seen over the past few months, this was all about some of the new features that we can expect to come across in the Breath of the Wild sequel. This is a Hyrule that will look familiar, it is true, but it certainly seems like there have been a number of changes between the two Switch titles.

If you made it to the end of the gameplay trailer and found yourself instantly stuck for exactly what you just saw — "there was some kind of little Guardian-type guy and, uh, Link has sticky hands now, I think?" — then you have come to the right place. Below, we have laid out all of the new details that we were able to pull from the latest showcase, including Link's new abilities, fresh enemies, and just what is happening with those weapons.

There's much more besides, so read on to find out every new feature and detail revealed for Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gameplay Trailer - Every New Detail Revealed

Map Coordinates

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Map
Image: Nintendo

Yes, one of the first things that we noticed in this trailer might also be one of the most pedantic, but it looks like the map finally has coordinates!

Just check out the lower edge of the mini-map in the bottom right corner and you will spy three ever-changing numbers and Link moves. No more will we be describing a location in Hyrule to our friends by vague landmarks — "it's just over the hill and next to that one tree, you know?" — we have precise longitude, latitude, and altitude to play with now.

New Areas - Sky Islands

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sky Islands

That's right, we just said "altitude" and for the first time since this game was announced, we actually feel like we have some idea of what we're talking about.

The trailer gave us a whistle-stop tour of some of the game's Sky Islands showing off some what we can expect to see up there. We'll go into more detail on the things we spotted in just a moment, but from the brief look that we got this is ultimately looking like BOTW's Hyrule just on another level. Highrule, if you will... we're sorry...

Yellow Trees

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Yellow Trees
Image: Nintendo

We won't lie, the yellow trees on the Sky Islands probably would have passed us by if it wasn't for Aonuma flagging it up: "you won't see many of those yellow trees on the surface".

Do these trees hold some purpose that those measly normal trees on the surface do not? Maybe! There certainly seems to be a lot of them up there, so we can't imagine anything too special.

New Enemies - Constructs

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Construct
Image: Nintendo

A brand new enemy introduced in the gameplay trailer, Constructs have something of a Guardian-like appearance about them, only much smaller and a little less intimidating.

We couldn't help but notice what seems to be one of these Constructs in a state of decay a little later on in the trailer. While we might be reaching a little here, seeing all of those robot parts on the floor really reminded us of Skyward Sword's Robots from Lanayru Desert (in their crumbled, 'future' state, of course).

A mere coincidence? Probably. But there's no denying a certain rusted robot reference there. It even looks like some of the Constructs are an all-around friendlier bunch, maybe pointing towards more Lanayru connections than might immediately meet the eye.

More Signs Of The Zonai

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai
Image: Nintendo

We're assuming that the Constructs are made of Zonai tech based on the items that they drop when destroyed. Notice the 'Zonai Charge' that Link collected after dispatching each of them? A lot of our speculation about the game so far has circulated around these mythical creatures (not to mention the two tail-gobbling ones in the game's logo) so might they have something to do with these new baddies?

Weapon Degradation Returns - Yay!/Nooooo! (delete as applicable)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Weapon
Image: Nintendo

This might not be the news that everyone wanted to hear, but yes, weapon degradation is back in Tears of the Kingdom.

Just a few swings of that stick in the gameplay trailer was enough to send it splintering into, uh, splinters, but it looks like not all weapons will be going down quite so easily this time around...

Fuse (New Ability)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fuse
Image: Nintendo

One of the new abilities prescribed to Link in Tears of the Kingdom is Fuse — a handy little tool that will allow the Hero of Hyrule to stick two or more objects together to make something new.

This can be used to strengthen weapons (a humble stick turns into a makeshift hammer by Fusing it with a boulder) or make combat that little bit easier (attach a Keese Eyeball to an arrow for a homing attack).

It also looks like you can use this ability to go all tactical and lure your enemies into a trap. The gameplay trailer showed Link fusing a Puffshroom to his shield and using it to blind an oncoming enemy. It might not be the best-looking mode of defence, but we have to admit that's clever.

We'll give Fuse just one section for the moment, but the crafting possibilities and multiple ways available to solve any given problem by fusing different items and objects together is one of the most exciting elements we seen of the game so far.

Recall (New Ability)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Recall
Image: Nintendo

Recall is another new ability about which we have been pondering since one of the earliest game trailers. This power gives you the chance to rewind an object's movements, allowing you to jump onboard falling rocks and ride them back up to the Sky Islands.

An object being recalled can also be stopped along the way, letting you ride a rock to a certain level before jumping off to explore an area slightly lower down.

Might we be able to use this ability like Stasis from Breath of the Wild and get creative in our combat? We really hope so. Come on, you can't deny that the idea of trapping enemies under pre-fallen debris isn't a kinda cool one.

Ultrahand (New Ability)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand
Image: Nintendo

Much like the Fuse ability, the Ultrahand can be used to make traversing Hyrule's vast and (let's admit it) often punishing landscape a bit quicker. Instead of swimming across wide rivers or climbing to great heights, you can build a boat or a hovercraft to get you there faster — a proper chance to get creative.

By positioning different materials, the Ultrahand ability (the name of which is surely a nod to Nintendo's very first toy, the Ultra Hand) sticks them together with a gooey green substance.

The customisation available looks extensive — there isn't just one set of 'snap points' on a log, for example. As shown in the trailer, manoeuvring the two objects together and making slight adjustments to their positioning will cause them to stick together in different ways. Plenty of potential for personalised vehicles, by the looks of it.

Looking at the small amount of Hyrule that we have seen from the trailer, it looks like there are materials lying around all over the place which can be picked up and built into some mode of transport.

Ascend (New Ability)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ascend
Image: Nintendo

We've all got stuck in Breath of the Wild trying to make it to a high-up area but unable to see a way up, right? Ascend is a new ability that lets Link leap through overhead surfaces and appear on the level above them.

The trailer shows this power in action with Link heading into a cave before ascending through the ceiling onto the mountainside above. Best of all, going through deeper surfaces even comes with a cool swimming animation that we can't help but love.

It's yet another sign of that green-flowing energy that we have seen circling the Shrines in previous trailers. We know that the Sheikah Slate was integral to entering these areas in Breath of the Wild, so perhaps the powers emanating from Link's gammy arm will serve as a stand-in this time around.

Sky Diving

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dive
Image: Nintendo

As the famous saying goes, "what goes up, must come down" and when we are talking about a game with literal islands in the sky, this seems to be even more truthful.

Ascending or Recalling looks to be some of the main ways up to these areas, but getting down seems like a much cooler affair. Bringing back the Paragliding mechanics from Breath of the Wild, you will be able to jump (or fall) off of the floating islands and either free fall to take in the view or dive straight down to get there faster.

This can all be capped off with an elegant plop into some nearby water if your aim is precise enough — just don't go hitting dry land...

Tears of the Kingdom-Themed Switch OLED

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED
Image: Nintendo

Away from pure gameplay details, the trailer also gave us our first official look at the long-rumoured special edition Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED, plus a Pro Controller and Carrying Case.

These are all to be released over the coming months and you can find the full information in our coverage below.

Well, there you have it, all of the new details that we got from the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer. It's looking pretty neat, right?

Dive on down to the comments to Fuse together your thoughts and let us know if there is anything that we missed!