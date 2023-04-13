Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If there's one thing that we have seen everywhere since the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's Bowser's musical statement of love in the song 'Peaches'. This track has received a full music video, a real-world performance by Jack Black (dressed in a superb Bowser-themed suit, of course) and it's now even eligible for an Oscar nomination.

You want to know the one thing that it doesn't have yet, though? It hasn't been rearranged in a music maker minigame from a 13-year-old DS title. Oh wait, yep. It now has that too.

One fan has brought the instantly-catchy tune to life in 2010's WarioWare D.I.Y., complete with the piano instrumental and some suitably deep tones to match Jack Black's (or should that be Bowser's?) silky tones. They shared the results on their YouTube channel, Squishy Pixelz, and we have to say that we're impressed — even if we do once again have "Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches" stuck on an endless loop in our heads...

You can check out the full track in WarioWare above.

Squishy Pixelz has shared a whole bunch of other Nintendo tunes reimagined in WarioWare D.I.Y. over on their channel, so be sure to check it out if you want to see numbers like Waluigi Stadium and Super Bell Hill get the Wario treatment.