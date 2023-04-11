Of course, there has been room to play about with this number throughout the Mario franchise. Nobody is pretending that the nappy-wearing variant seen in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island is legally able to drive a car, and the plumber's trophy in the Japanese version of Super Smash Bros. Melee places him at a slightly older 26 (via The Mushroom Kingdom); but, for the most part, that mid-20s bracket is the region that we have been playing in.

But this doesn't necessarily mean that the Mario seen in the Illumination film is the same age as the one that we have formally come across in the games. In fact, some sequences in the film even go as far as to challenge that grown-up number that we have been dealing with this whole time.

We are going to go into some description of specific moments from The Super Mario Bros. Movie now with some light spoilers. So if you are still hoping to watch the film completely blind, then read no further until you are all caught up.

Throughout most of the film's opening sequence in Brooklyn, Mario is perfectly believable as a man in his 20s: he has a steady job, some disposable income, a huge moustache — he's an adult. But then we get to a scene that shows Mario and Luigi at home, sitting at the dining table with their family and out of nowhere, the plumbers appear to be pitched much younger.

Mario has his dinner served to him, he talks about his dislike of mushrooms, his parents chastise him for his silly dreams and, climactically, he storms away from the table to go and sulk in his room. None of these aspects are necessarily tied to a certain age, but the whole scene presents Mario as way more of a child than we were expecting.

In the ensuing scenes of Mario without his cap on, we couldn't help but notice that the Nintendo mascot looked unusually smooth. We know that this Mario can drive a van so he's at least 16 (assuming that the fictional Brooklyn has the same legal driving age as the real one), but his naivety, childhood bedroom — crammed full of posters, figures, and references — and bright features got us thinking that this wasn't a man in his 20s, but someone who is much younger; albeit one with a full-time job and impressive facial hair.

On top of all this (we really don't want to throw another spanner in the works, but needs must), you have the live-action presentations of Mario in both the 1989 The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! and the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie. Nothing against professional wrestler Lou Albano or Oscar-nominated actor Bob "I used to play King Lear" Hoskins, but these takes on the character are hardly ones of a man in his 20s — Albano was well into his 50s at the time, and Hoskins was pushing 50 at the time of the movie's release. We didn't quite get a 50-something vibe from the Illumination film, but all we're saying is that anything is possible.

So where does this leave us? In one scenario, you've got the mid-20s game presentation that Miyamoto emphasised back in the day, then in another, you have the film that sometimes leans toward a younger vibe. On a final, third hand that we have magically pulled out of nowhere, you have the live-action takes which depict the plumber as a man who is way older still.

We'd advise against reading into The Super Mario Bros. Movie too far (really, it's not that deep), but this is a question that we need answering. Where do you stand on the debate? Is the Mario of the Mario Movie a grown man or did you have a similar age-questioning reaction to us? Fill out the following poll and let us know.

How old is Mario in the Mario Movie? Late teens / early 20s Mid-20s Between 30 and 40 40 to 50 50+? Much like Paul Rudd, Mario is ageless How old is Mario in the Mario Movie? (93 votes) Late teens / early 20s 9 % Mid-20s 58 % Between 30 and 40 24 % 40 to 50 2 % 50+? 0% Much like Paul Rudd, Mario is ageless 8 %

Are there any other questions from the Mario Movie that you feel need answering? Drop your head-scratchers in the comments below.