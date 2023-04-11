Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo and Illumination's Mario Movie is absolutely dominating at the box office, but it's not the only success. The Mario Movie song 'Peaches' performed by Jack Black as Bowser has also been charting. Not long after the real-life version of the song was released it made it into the top 100 on iTunes.

Now, according to Universal, Peaches is now eligible to submit for 'best original song' consideration at the Oscars.

The music clip of this song featuring Jack Black was uploaded three days ago and has already accumulated more than 5.7 million views worldwide. The animated version featuring parts of the same scene from the movie has been up for less than 24 hours and has already had more than one million views.

It follows The Super Mario Movie becoming the most successful opening weekend for any animated film ever - surpassing Disney's animation, Frozen II.