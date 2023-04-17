By now, many of you will have likely seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie (and if you haven't yet, it's definitely at least worth checking out, even if we weren't overly hot on it).

One of the biggest points of conversation in the lead up to the movie's release was how the main protagonist, Mario himself, would sound with Hollywood star Chris Pratt provding the voice. Since we're all so used to Mario being voiced by the incredible Charles Martinett, the more, well... "normal" approach taken by Pratt definitely ruffled a few feathers in the Nintendo community.

According to Chris Pratt, however, who recently sat down to speak with Entertainment Weekly (thanks, IGN) alongside his co-stars, the cast members tried out a number of different approaches for their voiceover work. Apparently, Chris Pratt's original take on Mario was outright rejected for sounding too much like the mobster character Tony Soprano.

Here's what Pratt had to say:

"For a minute, I walked in and they were like, 'That's a little New Jersey. You're doing a Tony Soprano thing,'"

Charlie Day, who played Mario's brother Luigi, also went a little too 'Italian-American Mobster' with his accent in the movie, and stated the following:

"We tried different things, different voices. Every now and then they would say, 'Charlie, maybe a little less Goodfellas in this one' — I'm like, 'Alright! I think you're wrong, but fine!' — until they landed on something they liked."

We're not going to lie, we reckon it would be quite fun to see this particular take on the Mario brothers! Here's hoping we get a few bloopers or deleted scenes in the home release. In the meantime, now that you've probably seen the movie, be sure to let us know in the below poll what you make of Chris Pratt's Mario voice now.