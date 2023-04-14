Marketing for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is well and truly underway, and as part of this, Nintendo has now launched the Switch title's official website in Japan.

Perhaps the highlight is the fact you can now listen to the main theme song in full. Many have already extracted the audio file:





I EXTRACTED AND IT SOUNDS SO GOOD OMGGG ANSDNSKXR GUYS!!! NINTENDO PUT THE ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM MAIN THEME ON THE JAPANESE WEBSITEI EXTRACTED AND IT SOUNDS SO GOOD OMGGG ANSDNSKXR pic.twitter.com/sp5XdTvG5Q April 13, 2023

There are also a handful of other segments on the website - including a look at the game world through a series of cinematics, detailed character art, and the movie trailers Nintendo has released so far.

Nintendo has shared some of the character art via its social channels as well. Here's another look at Ganondorf:

Catch up on our latest Zelda coverage in some of our previous stories Nintendo Life stories. This includes a leaked live-action television ad: