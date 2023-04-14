We've just been bombarded with all sorts of new information about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and if this wasn't already enough, a leaked TV advertisement for the upcoming release has now leaked online. It's surfaced on the Zelda subreddit and it's unclear exactly where it came from, but Nintendo likely won't be happy.

The title describes it as a "slightly unfinished version" of the American live-action television spot. In it, you can see Link assembling a vehicle, taking on a spoiler... three-headed "Flame Gleeok" (seemingly confirming some previous rumours), and lighting up a darkened area with some rather unique arrows.

Eagle-eye Zelda fans also seem to have noted in one scene how Link appears to be wearing his classic green tunic. And one other detail highlighted is how the Z coordinate is -470 in one particular scene - suggesting Link could be going "pretty deep" underground. If you're eager to learn more, be sure to check out our trailer #3 breakdown: