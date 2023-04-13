Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, that was a heck of a trailer, wasn't it, folks? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out in just under a month, and series producer Eiji Aonuma joined us to share the very last trailer we'll be getting before the game launches on 12th May.

Featuring tons of shots of Hyrule, characters, and some story hints, Tears of the Kingdom's seamless sky and land open-world looks to be an utter delight to explore, packed full of references from previous games. We're gawking a little bit.

One of the highlights was seeing Ganondorf a bit more alive than we've seen him previously, along with plenty of new and returning faces.