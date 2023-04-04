Nintendo has announced it will be adding the original Pokémon Stadium to the Switch N64 service next week on 12th April.
This arena battle title was first released in 2000 and features "the original 151 Pokémon" from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version and Pokémon Yellow Version games. It includes a selection of solo and multiplayer modes, including minigames. Nintendo has also confirms the following:
"Please note you cannot transfer Pokémon from Game Boy™ titles in this version."
Here's a bit about this classic from Nintendo's official PR:
"In Pokémon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokémon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.
"Looking for some multiplayer free-form fun? Compete in no-holds-barred battles with friends in the 1-4 player Free Battle mode, or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. It might be called the Kids Club, but even seasoned Trainers may feel the heat in the Sushi-Go-Round kitchen, or after reaching new heights in Magikarp’s Splash!"
Japan will receive the same game on 12th April, although it's known as 'Pokémon Stadium 2' in its homeland. It followed the 1998 original, which was exclusive to this region.
The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.
Looking forward to this next Switch Online release? Comment below.
Comments (28)
Shame that you can't transfer Pokémon in, but still a great addition to NSO.
It's what we're all thinking, but man. What a missed opportunity for no transfers.
Still, looking forward to it and hopefully 2 isn't too far behind.
Will gba nso games be monthly or trimonthly like n64? I miss the good old days when I had three new trash shovelware snes games to play each month 😞
Very cool. I rented this one back in the day and definitely want to do a full playthrough of all the modes this time.
The single player is incredibly difficult with rental Pokémon. Godspeed to anyone who finishes Round 2.
This game is pointless without the pokemon transfer feature. Hopefully they do put the first two generation of games on the Switch Online service.
Neat, but give us Gen 1 on GB online you cowards!
The battles in this are pointless without Transfer Pak capabilities.
But let's be real: most of us are here for the mini games anyway!
Wow. I genuinely thought they forgot that the n64 service existed. Nevertheless, I’ll give this a swing.
Well obviously there's no Game Boy transfer. Which defeats the purpose of the game as far as I'm concerned.
No Gameboy transfers...
Which means no Mewtwo...
I'm crushed...
Why!
I was too old for pokemon by the time this came out, so no nostalgia factor for me.
If you play Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2 without having the Game Boy games and also the Transfer Pak, you won't enjoy not even 10% of what they have to offer.
We need to be able to connect to Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow/Gold/Silver/Crystal on Switch Online.
I recall this game being super difficult with rental Pokémon only.
That... is a problem.
For the people who want the Stadium series back, forget it, this was the time Pokémon games has 8-bit graphics and little to no animations, and playing the games with 3D graphics was a big deal.
Now, the main Pokémon games have 3D graphics and animated battles.
Just make a Pokémon game with only the minigames, they were the best they offered anyway.
@Browny Not just difficult, but pointless, the whole point of the games was transfering the Pokémon you had on Game Boy and sending them to battle in 3D, these games were almost useless for kids who got it but didn't have the Game Boy games, and for people who later emulated them in an N64 emulator with no support for Game Boy transfer.
Unless you just play the minigames, the best the games had.
1028 Snorboarding is a very good game. I did not play it long but I know it was a good game and I still love it. Pokemon Stadium is coming. The Expansion Pack is getting bigger and bigger. When I was a kid this Pokemon Stadium game was very big looking game for me from outside.
@dustinprewitt I got into Pokémon at the age of 12 with Gen 1 in 1999. I feel like that’s the oldest I could have been and still gotten in on the hype. I don’t think anyone older that 7th or 8th grade got into Pokémon back then who wasn’t already really into RPGs. It’s just interesting to me cause I experienced Gen 1 along with kids 6 or 7 years younger but basically no one older than me.
I never had an N64 back then, but I remember my cousins had this game and it was one of our favorites to play just because of the minigames (none of them had a GameBoy or the GB Pokémon games). Looking forward to reliving that at the very least.
It’s a shame they didn’t get this working with pokemon home or let you at least use it with pokemon from the gen 1 games on NSO.
Yes! I have so many memories with this game, and now I can play it online with those I made memories with! 😊
Meh without the transfer pak feature Pokemon Stadia is just as lame.
The minigames are everything!
This game will feel kind of empty without the gameboy games. I hope they implement that later after all. Somehow.
Even though the actual Pokemon part of this is bad without Transfers, the mini games make it not a completely worthless addition.
Forget the transfers, I'm here for the minigames.
Still waiting for Mario Party 3...
@Jop Or the Wii VC days were we got 2-3 games added weekly. I am remembering that correctly, right?
