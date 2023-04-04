Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced it will be adding the original Pokémon Stadium to the Switch N64 service next week on 12th April.

This arena battle title was first released in 2000 and features "the original 151 Pokémon" from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version and Pokémon Yellow Version games. It includes a selection of solo and multiplayer modes, including minigames. Nintendo has also confirms the following:

"Please note you cannot transfer Pokémon from Game Boy™ titles in this version."

Here's a bit about this classic from Nintendo's official PR:

"In Pokémon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokémon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.

"Looking for some multiplayer free-form fun? Compete in no-holds-barred battles with friends in the 1-4 player Free Battle mode, or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. It might be called the Kids Club, but even seasoned Trainers may feel the heat in the Sushi-Go-Round kitchen, or after reaching new heights in Magikarp’s Splash!"

Japan will receive the same game on 12th April, although it's known as 'Pokémon Stadium 2' in its homeland. It followed the 1998 original, which was exclusive to this region.

[トピックス] 4月12日より「NINTENDO 64 Nintendo Switch Online 」に『ポケモンスタジアム2』を追加。当時のゲーム誌「64DREAM」の記事情報も公開。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) April 4, 2023

The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.

Looking forward to this next Switch Online release? Comment below.