Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto is currently doing the press rounds for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and during a chat with Game Informer, the legendary video game creator was asked about the possibility of "other Nintendo" series being transformed into movies.

While we're sure many fans out there are already dreaming of adaptations like The Legend of Zelda and Metroid series, there is "probably nothing to announce in the near future" even though Nintendo Pictures is now officially a thing. This shouldn't be all that surprising to hear given how long it took Nintendo and Illumination to complete the Mario Movie. Here's Miyamoto's response in full:

Now that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, do you see any other Nintendo game franchises that would make for a good movie franchise?

Shigeru Miyamoto: You probably know that we have Nintendo Pictures now as a group. Whenever we create games, that’s one form of content. And when we create animation, that’s another form of content. And we want to continue to expand the amount of content that we can produce. In terms of announcing or sharing anything, I try to hold off until there’s something really good and enjoyable. So, there’s probably nothing to announce in the near future, so I ask you to put all your focus in this movie currently. [Laughs]

Nintendo Pictures was formed last year after Nintendo entered an agreement to acquire the visual production company Dynamo Pictures, Inc (known for its work on the Pikmin Short Movies) and renamed it 'Nintendo Pictures Co.,Ltd.'.

During Miyamoto's latest press tour, he's also spoken about Mario games on mobile, and when asked about a new Mario game in the future, asked fans to stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs...