Publisher Atlus has revealed a brand new trailer for its upcoming Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection on Nintendo Switch, which launches later this year on June 1st, 2023.

The trailer dives into a heap of dungeon-crawling gameplay from all three titles and also shows off a bunch of "party customization, mapmaking, battles, exploration and more".

As a reminder, the collection will contain a number of improvements and additions from the original games, including Suspend Saves (always welcome!), adjustable difficulty levels and an increased number of translated languages. The original games all launched for the Nintendo DS between 2007 and 2010, with the first game receiving its own "reimagining" in 2013 for the 3DS with Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl.

Atlus is also including HD Character Portrait DLC Sets for all pre-orders, which include characters from the Persona, Shin Magami Tensei, and Soul Hackers series, including Joker.