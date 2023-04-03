Gameloft revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley's next big update will drop on 5th April, but now we have a name and some patch notes to go with this week's content update.

Shared on the official website, Pride of the Valley will be available from this Wednesday and with it comes The Lion King Realm, new items at Scrooge McDuck's Store, and the Easter Eggstravaganza. Along with this wealth of new content (more below), a handful of bug fixes are also in the works and will be live simultaneously.

That's all you need to hear from us, for now. Here are the full patch notes for Pride of the Valley:

Pride of the Valley, 5th April 2023

Howdy Valley Villagers! We hope you had ton of fun welcoming Mirabel and Olaf to your Valley over the last few weeks with the A Festival of Friendship update! This time, on top of the usual bug squashing and performance improvements, we’re excited to bring you a king and a queen, even more ways to transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth, a few surprises for animal companion fans, and much more!

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

- A new Realm door is open in the Dream Castle: The Lion King Realm!

- Welcome Simba and Nala to the Valley as you build your very own version of Pride Rock.

- Celebrate Disney Parks with the most ambitious and magical Star Path yet! Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth!

- Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new shipment of exciting new items, including some snazzy bathroom equipment, mushroom-inspired sets and more.

- New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time! Get ready to live your perfect life at sea with Prince Eric’s Boat house Dream Style and meet Dreamlight infused animal companions for the first time.

- Enjoy the return of sunny days outside and take part in our Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to 29!

- Craft new interactive items for your animal companions to give them more to do around your valley, including little houses, feeders and toys.

- A new selfie pose for each of your animal companions is now available in Photo Mode.

- Paging Star Command! It seems like there have been a few more alien sightings in the Valley. You should, uh, talk to Buzz...

- The well-fed bonus that is earned from eating cooked meals has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with the world (i.e. picking fruits, fishing fish, mining gems, etc.). But that’s not all…

- Get moving with the ability to hover! When the well-fed bonus is active, you can now start channeling your magic to slide around your Valley even faster!

- Take a breath. Sitting down on a bench – or any other object, for that matter – anywhere in the Valley, will now replenish your energy very slowly.