It looks like 2023 will be a very exciting year for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the content roadmap released today includes a ton of new characters, new realms, new quests, and even the addition of multiplayer — and that's just in the first half of the year.
The roadmap was posted today on the Disney Dreamlight Twitter and blog, and details the content that will be added to the game in the next few updates. Let's break it down!
February Update
- Mirabel from Encanto
- Olaf from Frozen
- "Discover the Secrets of the Frosted Heights Biome"
- Star Path themed around Disney's 100th anniversary
April Update
- Simba from Lion King
- More new characters
- An entirely new realm (probably Lion King?)
- "More surprises"
- Star Path themed around the Disney Parks
Early Summer Update
- "Unveil the secret to the Forgetting"
- Something to do with the pumpkin house in the Forgotten Lands
- A mysterious purple character that looks a lot like the evil version of the player, seen in quests like Scar's questline
- "A princess races into the Valley" — likely Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph
- A new Star Path (no theme announced)
The rest of 2023
- Multiplayer
- New characters
- New realms
- New clothing
- New motifs
- New decorations
- New furniture
- Maybe Belle?
Here's the roadmap itself, so you can have a look and see if you notice anything we missed:
The developer, Gameloft, also promises "countless surprises" with every update beyond what they've announced, which includes new features and updates "stemming from the invaluable community feedback that’s been shared so far", like the proposed storage update.
What features, characters, and new content would you like to see in DDV updates this year? Give us your thoughts in the comments!
This game just get's better and better
Really hoping the Parks star path has more than just American parks content. Would love little models of all the castles, but especially Paris'
Excited for Olaf, but do not care for Encanto.
Does it say in the roadmap when it will be going free-to-play?
My partner absolutely ADORES this game and the nostalgia is off the charts. Bought it on sale as well and it’s a heck of a deal.
When are they adding Xenomorph Queen? She's a Disney character.
Is it just me, or is Mirabel's left eye larger than her right in that image?
It's weirding me out...
