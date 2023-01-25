It looks like 2023 will be a very exciting year for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the content roadmap released today includes a ton of new characters, new realms, new quests, and even the addition of multiplayer — and that's just in the first half of the year.

The roadmap was posted today on the Disney Dreamlight Twitter and blog, and details the content that will be added to the game in the next few updates. Let's break it down!

Mirabel from Encanto

Olaf from Frozen

"Discover the Secrets of the Frosted Heights Biome"

Star Path themed around Disney's 100th anniversary

Simba from Lion King

More new characters

An entirely new realm (probably Lion King?)

"More surprises"

Star Path themed around the Disney Parks

"Unveil the secret to the Forgetting"

Something to do with the pumpkin house in the Forgotten Lands

A mysterious purple character that looks a lot like the evil version of the player, seen in quests like Scar's questline

"A princess races into the Valley" — likely Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph

A new Star Path (no theme announced)



The rest of 2023

Multiplayer

New characters

New realms

New clothing

New motifs

New decorations

New furniture

Maybe Belle?

Here's the roadmap itself, so you can have a look and see if you notice anything we missed:

The developer, Gameloft, also promises "countless surprises" with every update beyond what they've announced, which includes new features and updates "stemming from the invaluable community feedback that’s been shared so far", like the proposed storage update.

What features, characters, and new content would you like to see in DDV updates this year? Give us your thoughts in the comments!