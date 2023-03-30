Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Content Update 4 is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley on 5th April — just in time for that long Easter weekend for some of us, then.

While we don't have all of the specifics for the April Update, which was teased back in January as part of Gameloft's roadmap for 2023, we do know that The Lion King's Simba will be a big part of it. Gameloft has continued to update the game, fixing bugs and tweaking things, this is the first big content update since February's Festival of Friendship update.

Did you miss our previously shared content roadmap? Here's a refresher on what to expect in Update 4! 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/IUaN34kVAq March 29, 2023

In terms of what we do know, we've got an overview of the entire 2023 roadmap, which we'll update as we get more info. It's not much, but here's a rundown of what's definitely coming April:

Simba from The Lion King

More new characters

A brand new realm

"More surprises"

Star Path — Celebrate the Disney Parks!

We'll likely be getting some patch notes before 5th April, so we'll share those once we have them.

Are you excited for Update 4 in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let us know in the comments.