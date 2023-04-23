Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launched this week and in case you missed it, it now includes voice acting.

To celebrate the launch, some of the English voice cast has been officially revealing their involvement with this project and the commanding officer they played.

The game's credits also reference Veronica Taylor (the voice of Ash Ketchum), who is seemingly voicing Andy. Beyond this, the following names are listed: Griffin Burns, Sean Chiplock, E. Jason Liebrecht, Cassandra Morris, Patrick Seitz, Rebekah Thomas, Erika Harlacher and Kyle McCarley.

Below is the talent who has confirmed their roles in the game so far (via social media):

Nell

Cristina Vee - the voice of Shantae and Risky Boots - was in charge of casting and directing the VOs in Advance Wars on Switch. She also voiced Nell!

@WayForward pic.twitter.com/Tp9ofI8aXo I helped cast and directed the voice over for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp! I also voice Nell!! Thank you for having me and congratulations on release @NintendoAmerica April 21, 2023

Max

Following his roll as Ace in Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, Arin Hanson has now voiced Max.