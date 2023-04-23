Advance Wars
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launched this week and in case you missed it, it now includes voice acting.

To celebrate the launch, some of the English voice cast has been officially revealing their involvement with this project and the commanding officer they played.

The game's credits also reference Veronica Taylor (the voice of Ash Ketchum), who is seemingly voicing Andy. Beyond this, the following names are listed: Griffin Burns, Sean Chiplock, E. Jason Liebrecht, Cassandra Morris, Patrick Seitz, Rebekah Thomas, Erika Harlacher and Kyle McCarley.

Below is the talent who has confirmed their roles in the game so far (via social media):

Nell

Cristina Vee - the voice of Shantae and Risky Boots - was in charge of casting and directing the VOs in Advance Wars on Switch. She also voiced Nell!

Max

Following his roll as Ace in Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, Arin Hanson has now voiced Max.

Sensei

if the name sounds familiar, that's because Joe has voiced Claude in the Fire Emblem series before. He's also voiced Fox McCloud in the Star Fox series! iN Advance Wars he's Sensei.

Eagle and Flak

Also known as ProZd on YouTube and taking on the voices of both Eagle and Flak in Advance Wars, SungWon Cho has also recently voiced Holst Sigiswald Goneril in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Lash

Sarah most recently played Marni in Fire Emblem Engage and has also helped out with past WayForward projects like River City Girls 2.

Hawke

Apart from Advance Wars, Rudd has contributed to projects like Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes in recent times.

Kanbei

Kaiji has an extensive list of credits in games - having provided additional voices for games like Octopath Traveler II and also voicing Owain/Odin in the Fire Emblem series.

Sturm

Craig is another talent who has helped out with past WayForward releases. He also appeared in games like Octopath Traveler II.

A few other individuals who also assisted with the voice acting and worked on other parts of the game have announced their involvement:

