After jumping through several hoops, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has finally launched on the Nintendo Switch. As exciting as it is for many fans of the series, it is perhaps even more exciting for the development team.

WayForward director James Montagna, who has worked alongside Nintendo on the "reimagined" version of the classic turn-based strategy series, has taken to social media to acknowledge the fact his "life dream" has been fully realised - calling it "the most anticipated, surreal, and exciting day", while thanking his team and the game's fans at the same time.

James Montagna: I've had the honor of developing Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp alongside Nintendo! Today, my life dream is fully realized. But it's my team & our friends at Nintendo whose efforts I must acknowledge for this reality. On behalf of us all, please enjoy Advance Wars! Wow, I can't respond to everyone but thanks!! This is simultaneously the most anticipated, surreal, and exciting day of my life

Massive moment for my old stomping grounds @WayForward and the insanely talented people there. Huge congrats to all involved! Now let’s get a new game in this engine, @NintendoAmerica ! These guys and gals clearly have the chops! 👍❤️🎮 https://t.co/47tIsgYH61 April 21, 2023

Montagna also goes on to mention how he won't be able to say much else about the game, and "can't really answer questions", which isn't all that surprising considering it's a first-party Nintendo release. On the plus side, the team at WayForward did celebrate this special occasion with a fittingly-themed cake:

This updated Advance Wars release includes two-games-one and comes with 3D graphics, voiceovers, online play, and many other enhancements. In our Nintendo Life we awarded the Switch release an 'excellent' 9 out of 10 stars - calling it a delightful reimagining.