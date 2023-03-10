Boundless Trails, however, is pretty different from the rest of the mainline Trails series. It's sort of a spin-off, but also sort of set in an alternate timeline. The continent of Zemuria doesn't get a mention, nor do any characters from the mainline Legend of Heroes games make an appearance. it's also an action RPG, much closer to Falcom's other big RPG series — Ys.
Originally released on the PSP in Japan in 2012, and later ported to PS4, PC, and Switch, 2023 marks the first time the game has received an official localisation. The game was confirmed to be coming to the west back in 2021 for Falcom's 40th anniversary celebrations.