Set in a place known as the Sciencia Sea, where people live on islands, young Nayuta embarks on an adventure with his friend Cygna, leaving their home island and exploring what lies beyond.

Here's a summary of the game from its Steam page:

Nayuta spends his days gazing up at the stars above his island home and wondering what lies beyond the horizon. Though people claim the sea they live on is flat and finite, Nayuta knows there must be more out there, just waiting to be discovered Occasionally, ruins and stars will fall from the sky over Nayuta's home, offering what seem to be glimpses of other worlds. While exploring one such ruin, he and his friends save a small, fairy-like girl by the name of Noi. She tells Nayuta that something very important has been stolen from her and asks for his help in retrieving it. It's with this that Nayuta's journey begins—one which will take him far beyond the confines of his island to experience new worlds and extraordinary discoveries! Key Features

Worlds Beyond Home: Experience all the wondrous phenomena The Legend of Nayuta has to offer with HD visuals, high-quality music, 60fps, and new illustrations added for this Western release!



Skills for Every Season: Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance.



An Ocean of Adventure: Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content

NIS America has also confirmed there will be a Limited Edition bundle of the game alongside standard physical copies — so make room on your shelves, Trails fans! The LE will cost $89.99 and can be pre-ordered from NISA's store.

The bundle includes a 2-Disc soundtrack, a hardcover art book, two acrylic figures a bookmark, a collector's box, and a lenticular sleeve.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails launches in fall 2023 in English for the first time on Switch. Will you be adding this to your RPG collection? Sail on down to the comments.