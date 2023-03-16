Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Square Enix has kicked off a pretty big publisher today on the Switch eShop in North America. Savings of up to 90% can be made on the Japanese developer's huge range of RPGs and published titles on the console from now until 30th March (thanks Wario64!).

But it's not just your classic Final Fantasy VII or Dragon Quest discounts, either. Newer titles such as last year's Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (which is now up to snuff thanks to a recent patch), The DioField Chronicle, and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion are all discounted until the end of the month.

Some of the company's other titles like PowerWash Simulator and Life is Strange are also part of the sale, so there's no shortage of options for you all.

Here are the highlights from Square's smashing sale on Switch, then:

Title Discount Sale Price (USD)
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition 30% $13.99
PowerWash Simulator 20% $19.99
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion 20% $39.99
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition 20% $55.99
Final Fantasy VII 50% $7.99
Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection 25% $29.99
Tactics Ogre: Reborn 30% $34.99
Harvestella 30% $41.99
Dragon Quest Treasures 40% $35.99
Dragon Quest Treasures Digital Deluxe Edition 40% $38.99
Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend 40% $11.99
SaGa Frontier Remastered 40% $14.99
The DioField Chronicle 50% $29.99
The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition 50% $37.49
Various Daylife 34% $28.99
Life is Strange: True Colors 50% $29.99
Life is Strange: True Colors - Deluxe Edition 50% $34.99
Fear Effect: Sedna 90% $1.99
The Centennial Case: A Shinjima Story 50% $24.99
Final Fantasy IX 50% $10.49
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered 50% $9.99
Chocobo GP 50% $24.99
Legend of Mana 50% $14.99
Dragon Quest 35% $3.24
Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line 35% $4.21
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation 35% $8.11
NEO: The World Ends With You 50% $29.99
Dungeon Encounters 50% $14.99
Collection of Mana 50% $19.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age 50% $24.99
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory 50% $29.99
Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster 50% $24.99
Trials of Mana 50% $24.99
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition 60% $11.99
Balan Wonderworld 70% $11.99
Romancing SaGa 3 70% $8.69
Octahedron: Transfixed Edition 75% $3.24
Oh My Godheads: Party Edition 80% $2.99
SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions 70% $8.99
Lost Sphear 70% $14.99
Romancing SaGa 2 70% $7.49
Spelunker Party! 70% $8.99
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD 60% $11.99
I Am Setsuna 60% $15.99
Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! 60% $15.99
Star Ocean: First Departure R 60% $8.39
Oninaki 60% $19.99
Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - Cloud Version 50% $19.99
Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind - Cloud Version 50% $24.99
Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud 50% $44.99

Spot anything you fancy? Check out all of the deals for Square Enix, or just browse the eShop, over on the official website. You've got until 30th March to grab something.

Spotted your next Switch fix from Square Enix in the sale? Let us know in the comments.

