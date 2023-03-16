Square Enix has kicked off a pretty big publisher today on the Switch eShop in North America. Savings of up to 90% can be made on the Japanese developer's huge range of RPGs and published titles on the console from now until 30th March (thanks Wario64!).
But it's not just your classic Final Fantasy VII or Dragon Quest discounts, either. Newer titles such as last year's Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (which is now up to snuff thanks to a recent patch), The DioField Chronicle, and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion are all discounted until the end of the month.
Some of the company's other titles like PowerWash Simulator and Life is Strange are also part of the sale, so there's no shortage of options for you all.
Here are the highlights from Square's smashing sale on Switch, then:
Spot anything you fancy? Check out all of the deals for Square Enix, or just browse the eShop, over on the official website. You've got until 30th March to grab something.
Spotted your next Switch fix from Square Enix in the sale? Let us know in the comments.
Hmm might have to toss Squeenix some cash. Still need DQ Treasures.
How's Saga Frontier Remastered? I've had my eye on that one for a while.
Holding out hope that Paranormasight and PowerWash get physical releases somewhere in the world. My eyes are on Star Ocean.
Aw, no Octopath?
I might pick up Crisis Core. That’s not a bad price at all.
Sure was nice of them to put their 3DS games on sale.
Oh wait...
Those cloud games are still terrible, even with discount they're not worth the value since you could literally lose access at any time.
@Caryslan You’re telling me, I saw the headline and rushed over to the eshop to be thoroughly disappointed
So... Squenix has no 3DS eShop sales going on? Generous of them to want to milk as much FOMO money as they can get in the final days of the storefront's existence.
I used to play kingdom hearts on the ps4 after Sora made it to Smash. I also had a history of loving Disney films so what could go wrong? I got the first collection 1.5 and 2.5. I only finished Kingdom Hearts 1, but not even full completion. I didn’t even have the best healing spell Curaga. Barely beat the final boss. Took me half an hour. The whole game took an absurd amount of time. Hated Chain Of Memories, skipped to KH 2. I simply got too busy and dropped the series. That’s a huge investment in time, that series. Still loved the three months I spent playing the first few games. Once the cloud versions hit the switch for just as cheap, I have the demos a go. The opening cutscene for KH1 was so rough. Constantly clipping on and off, audio cuts out, just a tough experience. I didn’t even play the game. I just deleted. Was quite disappointed there
@TheBigBlue Huh, thats too bad. I was always wondering if buying the cloud version of KHs would be worth it or even playable. Honestly, cloud streaming in general is the less appealing aspect of gaming to me.
Hmm..may be tempted to get the Crystal Chronicles Remaster edition. One of my favorite game on the GC. I know the Switch version was rather butchered but I'm still tempted to get it for a cheap price.
Guess it's time to get FFIX, it's been a while since I wanted to buy it.
