Square Enix has kicked off a pretty big publisher today on the Switch eShop in North America. Savings of up to 90% can be made on the Japanese developer's huge range of RPGs and published titles on the console from now until 30th March (thanks Wario64!).

But it's not just your classic Final Fantasy VII or Dragon Quest discounts, either. Newer titles such as last year's Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (which is now up to snuff thanks to a recent patch), The DioField Chronicle, and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion are all discounted until the end of the month.

Some of the company's other titles like PowerWash Simulator and Life is Strange are also part of the sale, so there's no shortage of options for you all.

Here are the highlights from Square's smashing sale on Switch, then:

Spot anything you fancy? Check out all of the deals for Square Enix, or just browse the eShop, over on the official website. You've got until 30th March to grab something.

