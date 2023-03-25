It's been a rather exciting week for fans of the blue blur Sonic the Hedgehog, with Sega launching a new DLC pack for Sonic Frontiers and also unveiling the new and improved Sonic Origins Plus collection.

While we already know how it will be adding a whopping 12 additional Sonic Game Gear titles and even some new playable characters, that's not all that will be included in this upcoming release. It seems Sega's official microsite for the game mentions how there'll also be a few bug fixes.

Here's the fine print:

"Some bugs and action behaviors have been fixed, and some specifications have been improved based on users' play reports."

It's not specified what exactly these bug fixes will address, but clearly, there's been enough player reports for Sega to take notice. This update will presumably be applied to the original version of Sonic Origins as well.

You can learn more about Sonic Origins Plus in the announcement post: