The first content update 'Sights, Sounds, and Speed' has officially been released for Sonic Frontiers on the Nintendo Switch.

If you missed the initial announcement, this free DLC update adds new challenge modes (Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush), a new photo mode - allowing you to capture special moments throughout the Starfall Islands and a Jukebox.

The Jukebox features a total of 53 tracks. Players will have instant access to 13 songs and can unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting 'Sound Memories' on each island. Sega has now also released a trailer to celebrate the launch of this first DLC update, which you can view above.

This DLC follows on from the Sonic Adventure 2 shoes item giveaway, a Monster Hunter cross-promotion, and a Santa outfit. This first major free update will be followed by a second and third update - adding all sorts of content. Here's a look: