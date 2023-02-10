It looks like Sonic Origins might be getting an enhanced rerelease. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated 'Sonic Origins Plus' (via Gematsu).

While we have no info on what this title means, we have a few hunches based on previous releases of Sonic games, Will it be similar to 2004's Sonic Mega Collection Plus, a rerelease of the 2002 GameCube compilation Sonic Mega Collection? The 'Plus' brought with it two games exclusive to the Japanese version of Mega Collection, six Game Gear titles, and extra stuff in the Museum.

There's also Sonic Mania Plus, which launched a year after the fantastic Sonic Mania — and brought with it a physical version plus a new mode and two new playable characters. While Sega did say last April that "There isn't one [a physical] planned at the moment", it did note that there is "want" for one.

Sonic Origins is a collection of the four classic Sega Mega Drive / Genesis titles — Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles with new enhancements such as widescreen , an Anniversary Mode, new animations, and new music (in the case of Sonic 3).