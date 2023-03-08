After reports that the world's big three console manufacturers would not be attending E3 this year (Nintendo's absence was later confirmed), we all settled into the idea of respective announcements being a little more spread across the calendar. PAX organiser ReedPop (who — full disclosure time! — is a partner of Nintendo Life and its sister sites in the Hookshot Media network) is looking to rebuild the expo after a notably tough spell for the once-great event, but it's safe to say it has encountered some bumps in the road.

The exact form this year's event will take and how it will differentiate itself from ReedPop's other video game events — PAX, for example — is yet to be revealed, but former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has dealt the troubled show a body blow on the socials (thanks, My Nintendo News).

After @ProbablyExoByte went to Twitter to flag that Reggie's Miiverse avatar was still announcing the presence of the "E3 community," Fils-Aimé took the opportunity to draw a comparison between the now-defunct social media platform's emptiness and the 'new reality' of E3's lineup and outlook. Ouch.

pic.twitter.com/mUcx7tla0V I think the emptiness of this version is more reflective of the new reality. https://t.co/7RlZEqNSIY March 7, 2023

It's hardly the most devastating blow that we've seen dealt, but using the quietness of the Miiverse to poke fun at the declining popularity of E3 sure is a cheeky little dig.

Mr. Summer Games Fest himself (and noted Reggie pal), Geoff Keighley, replied to the exchange, posting a laughing emoji in response to Reggie's burn. Now now fellas, let's not get all cliquey...