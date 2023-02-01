Update [Wed 1st Feb, 2023 03:45 GMT]: The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now provided a statement in response to IGN's story - saying it remains committed to E3. Here it is in full:

As you have likely seen, IGN published an article last night about E3. While we are not able to comment on the specific claims in the article, we wanted to share our commitment to moving forward with E3.

E3 has a rich history within our industry, and we are always heartened to feel the passion for the show and hear what it means to different people. Reviving a tradeshow after a three-year hiatus and a global pandemic was always going to have its challenges, which is why we conducted an extensive search (in consultation with the ESA member companies) to identify the best partner to produce E3. In selecting ReedPOP as our partner, we have been able to tap into their rich history of hosting popular industry events, like PAX, and broader consumer shows, like Comic Con.

They have made strong progress in reshaping the event and have received tremendous support from industry companies of all sizes who are not only thinking about E3 2023, but how E3 fits into marketing plans for 2024 and beyond.

It's important to note that even as the show evolves and adapts, it will not impact the core of ESA’s work for its member companies. Our priority remains advocating for your policy interests on the state and federal level.

We will share news and developments regarding E3 as they are available. If you have questions in the meantime, feel free to reach out to me. Thank you for your ongoing support.

Original article [Tue 31st Jan, 2023 00:45 GMT]: E3 is returning as a physical event for the first time in four years in 2023, and while it was expected to be a return to form for one of the biggest showcases in the gaming calendar, it seems it could be without the major players.

According to an "exclusive" by IGN, the gaming media outlet has been informed by "multiple knowledgeable sources" Nintendo, Sony and Xbox will not be joining in on the E3 2023 fun, and will also not have a "presence" on the show floor at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

While it's no surprise Nintendo won't be hosting a showcase at the event, as noted in the report, the Japanese company has traditionally maintained a booth at E3 year after year.

The article goes on to mention how PlayStation originally dropped out of the event in 2019 due to "reported disagreements" with the ESA and Xbox this year has already announced its own summer showcase and supposedly won't have a booth at this year's event.

In a statement last September, ReedPop said it was ready to "reunite the industry" with the annual gaming event. Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.

ReedPop gave IGN a statement regarding its report, suggesting that negotiation is ongoing with "many of the biggest companies in the industry":

E3 is such a significant event for the game industry and being entrusted with an important cultural touchstone is not a responsibility ReedPop takes lightly. Since ReedPop took on the contract to run E3 six months ago, we've worked diligently with ESA members based on their feedback to create a new type of E3 that supports their goals and needs.

This process has taken time due to the tremendous amount of stakeholders offering input, though we appreciate that we could have been more transparent to questions for which we were still finalizing the answers. We continue to work tirelessly to create a show that brings together the global gaming industry. We believe we’ve created a new format for the event that serves the needs of both the industry and its fans, and are committed to building and growing it in the coming years.