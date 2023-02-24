Nintendo has officially confirmed that it will not be attending E3 2023, following IGN's report earlier this year.

In a statement made to VentureBeat and IGN, Nintendo stated that E3 did not fit into the company's plans for the year and it won't be having any presence at the Los Angeles-based convention.

Here's the statement in full:

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

At the beginning of February, the ESA — who has partnered with ReedPop to help bring back the long-running video game expo — told IGN "It's important to note that even as the show evolves and adapts, it will not impact the core of ESA’s work for its member companies." Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.

Sony and Microsoft have yet to confirm that they are attending the 2023 show — Sony's last E3 appearance was in 2018, so it's unlikely it will be present this year, and Microsoft is holding its own event around the same time as the ESA's own.

E3 2023 is taking place between 13th and 16th June. Let us know your thoughts on this development in the comments.