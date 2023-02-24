Nintendo has officially confirmed that it will not be attending E3 2023, following IGN's report earlier this year.
In a statement made to VentureBeat and IGN, Nintendo stated that E3 did not fit into the company's plans for the year and it won't be having any presence at the Los Angeles-based convention.
Here's the statement in full:
“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”
At the beginning of February, the ESA — who has partnered with ReedPop to help bring back the long-running video game expo — told IGN "It's important to note that even as the show evolves and adapts, it will not impact the core of ESA’s work for its member companies." Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.
Sony and Microsoft have yet to confirm that they are attending the 2023 show — Sony's last E3 appearance was in 2018, so it's unlikely it will be present this year, and Microsoft is holding its own event around the same time as the ESA's own.
E3 2023 is taking place between 13th and 16th June. Let us know your thoughts on this development in the comments.
[source venturebeat.com, via ign.com]
Comments (40)
No point. Might as well work to your own timeline and put out info when you are ready rather than be at the behest of anyone else.
I mean the Directs are an absolute unmitigated success so why not just do that?
Allegedly E3 were asking for money in the 6 figure digits range from Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft to attend so it's not surprising they are skipping it.
Bad news, this means almost no more Nintendo news until the next Nintendo Direct at approximately September again. Of course we will have Pokemon Day news and a dedicated TOTK direct in March/April , but that's it
We’ll still most likely have the June direct tho so this changes absolutely nothing.
When Sony said they were not going to E3, Nintendo and Microsoft fanboys mocked them, saying Sony was dying.
Years later, we get the confirmation that E3 is the one dying.
I wonder what this would mean for potential presentations going forward. After TOTK and Pikmin 4, there really isn't anything brand new from Ninty itself confirmed for the remainder of 2023 (though there's obviously still stuff like Layton and new DLC for later this year) so it makes you wonder whether or not they'll have a presentation of some kind during E3 season regardless. I'm personally pretty content at the moment with Pokemon/Splatoon DLC and Ghost Trick coming in the future but it could be an issue going forward.
No surprise. The Switch is entering its twilight years and Nintendo are shifting development towards their next platform. There's no reason to have an E3 presence if Tears of the Kingdom is your last "tentpole release" and new hardware isn't scheduled for release inside 2023.
Well, not really a big deal.
As long there will be Wholesome Indie Direct again like last year with a lot of upcoming cute looking indie games, I will be happy.
Guess I don't have to take a day off work that day!
@Magician twiligh years? where do you find this information, Nintendo Switch is strong as ever, 2026 is when we should expect it sucessor.
This isn't surprising in the least bit.
Guess I’m not making plans to take off work this year. The Switch is absolutely about to (or already is) wind down so there might not be a whole lot to show.
@Diowine They’ll still probably have a Direct in June. They did that the last couple times they skipped E3.
@Magician I give Switch 2 or 3 more years. No way Nintendo would release that many titles since Splatoon 3 in the platform's last year. And since Switch is super popular, Nintendo won't be able to get away porting games from the previous generation. So they need time to make new games.
@Diowine, not being at E3 doesn't disconfirm a June Direct (or even keep them from having one during the same week).
This only means they won't have a booth on the show floor, and if they do have a Direct in June, it won't have any "E3" branding. Sony & MS are skipping the event as well, so this is more E3 being irrelevant & not that Nintendo specifically has nothing to show.
@BabyYoda71 there was no June Direct in 2022
It's a shame as this practically deconfirms a June general Direct. It'll probably be similar to last year where we have a Partner Showcase and a Pikmin 4 Direct in June followed by a "summer of twitter drops".
This was predictable. E3 will never be what it used to be. All 3 major companies are now doing direct style presentations. Well that smarts for E3 huh?
@lyle_catcliffe Nintendo direct mini: partner showcase was held in June of last year. And before anyone says that’s not a direct, its literally in the name. Just because it’s not 40 minutes long and has no ‘3d Mario’ doesn’t mean that it’s still not a direct. Expect another partner or mini direct for June this year.
Funny how people assume this is an issue of Nintendo "not having games" to show, when it's pretty clear the problem is within the ESA. Kit and Krysta said in one of their recent podcasts that the heads on that organization are a pain in the ass to deal with, and that they cannot agree on what they want to do. E3 will be dead on rearrival, and it's the fault of the ESA.
E3 has been dead for...how many years now? Really nothing of value lost there.
Iago: THERE'S A BIG SURPRISE! I'M GOING TO HAVE A HEART ATTACK FROM NOT-SURPRISE.
E3 is long dead. Last I remember was both Sony and MS showing were so stale that Ubisoft was the one carrying the torch. If Ubisoft is making the better show, then something is very wrong with it.
I prefer to see them doing their own thing when they are ready to show stuff. It gets rid of the time wasting filler and keeps them from showing the same thing over and over that causes boredom.
Translation: we're never going back to E3.
Remember when they said the direct at E3 was a one-off? Well, not only did they not return to the stage the following year (or since), they didn't even have a Direct at E3 2016
@TheBigBlue have you not noticed that at least in the Switch era, every mini Direct was on an even year?
It's so sad what E3 has become. I have such great memories from E3 presentations. I was hoping for at least a Direct around the same time as E3. Maybe next year?
What a bummer, but they usually do a bunch of littler reveals throughout the year.
Might as well expect another Nintendo summer of silence, unfortunately.
This was a forgone conclusion. What I want to see is which third-party developers attend. Get enough of those and the show could still be interesting. So many of them are supporting the Switch right now, after all.
I predict that Nintendo is still going to have a big Spring or Summer Direct...
I thought this was already confirmed but maybe I'm just used to not expecting the 3 to show up at E3 anymore lol.
Don't worry, guys...The will be assisting to the E3 killer, the Summer Game Fest, instead. It was leaked by my uncle that works in Nintendo.
No surprise here. It's all about money. I've heard from various sources how expensive E3 had gotten. Not just the fees to attend, the booth space, etc, but the expense of making the content/displays. Especially for the major brands it grew so large. And, I expect that's what E3 expects for the large brands to attend. There's no where near the ROI on that stuff compared to what they can get with a direct for a lot less money.
One complaint I've read many times over the year is how much developers hate E3 demos. They take so much work to prepare and it puts them behind on their dev schedule which are already strained to hit financial deadlines.
Besides, just want benefit is E3 to these members if the 3 biggest members go "meh." ?
@WiiHawk I think E3 third party events are usually garbage, decent at best
Covid changed up many things such as fast food places going drive thru only and now E3
@Parker55 That’s what we thought last year. But nope, no Direct until September. I would not get your hopes up for any Nintendo announcements around E3 this year.
E3 is a living fossil. There's no need for it to exist except to trick people at home into thinking they're missing something worthwhile when all they really miss anymore is a chance to get sick. Directs and Direct-likes are all we need.
@serouj2000 Hm, you’re right. That’s an interesting little detail. Although Nintendo was present for E3 in 2021 (not on the stage or anything, that’s when they did their big direct, during that E3 week.) E3 was canceled last year, and Nintendo is skipping it this year, so I still don’t think there will be a regular direct. If there is, great! If there isn’t, don’t be surprised. And don’t ask nintendo YouTubers when a direct will happen in June as a side note. One said last year that a regular direct would happen on the 15th on June, that same YouTuber said they were 99% sure of it too. They were completely wrong; we got a partner direct on the 28th.
@fenlix For media events, that's true. But having been to a half dozen E3s as media, I can say that third-party developers really knew how to take advantage of traffic the big three brought in to push their own titles. Not sure of the validity of that anymore, but if the focus is still to generate buzz about upcoming games, E3 can do that for the companies that don't have the advantage of getting millions to tune in to their equivalent of the Nintendo Direct.
As always, the only real shocker here is the E3 is somehow still 'alive' and nothing else.
