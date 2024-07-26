Mortal Kombat 1 this week released the final 'Kombat Pack' fighter Takeda Takahashi, and if you're wondering what NetherRealm has planned for this game beyond this, it seems the studio will be sharing more at San Diego Comic Con this week.

Yes, instead of a reveal or panel at EVO 2024 last weekend, series co-creator Ed Boon has now announced there will be a panel taking place on 26th July 2024 (aka today). It will focus on Mortal Kombat 1 "year 2" - covering the "kontinuing story", future fighters, and also some "big surprises".

Ed Boon previously mentioned how NetherRealm was planning to release a "second part with more story" in the future, and it seems a datamine may have already revealed the next batch of DLC fighters on the way to the latest entry.