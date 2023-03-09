All of them are great except GBA Riverside Park, it feels like a downgrade compared to the GBA original without the volcano eruption.

DS Mario Circuit took me by surprise with the revamped section that's now a forest and the fact the track is now more like a ridge.

Yoshi's Island, I love the fact it's treated as a track from another IP rather than a Mario track. With the unique coins, the startup jingle and the finish song being from the original game. This is definitely the main course (no pun intended) of this wave.

GCN Waluigi Stadium, as I said before, now gives me vibes of Stadium Arena and Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart Arcade GP 2. Waluigi is eating well in the DLC. Only thing I probably didnlike is the music. Nothing's gonna top the GCN original song, which is shared with Wario Colosseum.

Those are the ones where I have concrete thoughts.