Nintendo's Booster Course Wave 4 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has just launched, and now that many have had the chance to try it out, we're curious to know what your favourite track is in the new update.
While you might have been excited about a particular track in the lead-up to this wave's release, maybe it's changed now that you've actually played the new cups. Have you perhaps enjoyed revisiting one of the older tracks, did Yoshi's Island surprise you? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.
Fruit Cup
- Tour Amsterdam Drift
- GBA Riverside Park
- DK's Snowboard Cross
- Yoshi's Island
Boomerang Cup
- Tour Bangkok Rush
- DS Mario Circuit
- GCN Waluigi Stadium
- Tour Singapore Speedway