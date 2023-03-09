Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Apart from the release of Metroid Fusion, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe today has received its fourth wave of Booster Course Pass DLC.

This not only adds two new cups and eight more courses but also the returning character Birdo and the new track Yoshi's Island. Apart from this, Version 2.3.0 comes with a bunch of general improvements and also resolves a number of issues. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 2.3.0 (Released March 8, 2023)

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 4 (two cups, eight courses, and one character, Birdo).

General

Improved the performance of some characters and vehicle customizations.

Made it so that the player can see the rear view mirror when spinning, crashing, or changed into Bullet Bill.

Made it so, if the player uses a Super Star or Boo at the same time that they are hit by Lightning, their kart will not crash or become small.

Made it so, when jumping from a Whomp in Tour Berlin Byways, karts can leap over the fence.

Added Golden Mushroom to Custom Items in Renegade Roundup.

Added “Booster Course Pass” button to main menu. If a player does not have the Booster Course Pass, a link to the Nintendo eShop will be displayed.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where, when the player’s kart became small after being hit by lightning, it would slip into the ground.

Fixed an issue where, when the player’s kart ran into a wall, they would be carried over by Lakitu even though they had not left the course.

Fixed an issue where the player character would not be able to hit an opponent with a red shell when that opponent was jumping on a half-pipe.

Fixed an issue where the player character could not drift after jumping and landing in a half pipe.

Fixed an issue so that the player can use another item other than Boo right after using Boo.

Fixed an issue where the player could not throw a Boomerang after catching it and it entered the second item slot.

Fixed an issue where, when a player character hit the Blooper in an opponent’s Crazy 8, they would have ink squirted on them even though they are using the Super Star.

Fixed an issue where, when the player stops looking at the rear view mirror, the ink would disappear momentarily even though they had Blooper ink on them.

Fixed an issue where, when player is hit with a red shell at the same time as changing into Bullet Bill, they would go off the course.

Fixed an issue where, at the escalator in Wii Coconut Mall, there would be a communication error when a character could not move forward.

Fixed an issue when changed into Bullet Bill in N64 Dry Dry Desert, where the character would slip into the ground.

Fixed an issue where the character would get stuck on the bridge posts right before and after the starting line in Tour London Loop.

Fixed an issue where, on wavy floors in 3DS Rainbow Road, the character could be pushed way off the course.

Nintendo still has a bunch of other Waves it will be releasing in the future. More classic characters will also be added.