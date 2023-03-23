Time is running out for the 3DS and Wii U eShops with the shut down taking place next week on March 27th. Ahead of this, we've got a sales update to show you what's charting on the 3DS eShop in North America with less than a week remaining.

The Virtual Console Pokémon Game Boy games are still going strong. Pokémon Crystal remains in the top spot, but as you can see there has been some movement below it. Capcom's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy has climbed to the fourth spot. Shovel Knight has also moved up the ranks and the action RPG Gurumin 3D has entered the top 20.

Here's the full list for March 22, 2023 (via Nintendo Everything):

1. Pokemon Crystal

2. Pokemon Red

3. Pokemon Yellow

4. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

5. Pokemon Gold

6. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

7. Pokemon Silver

8. Pokemon Blue

9. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies

10. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

11. Pokemon Dream Radar

12. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

13. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

14. Mega Man Legacy Collection

15. Monster Hunter Generations

16. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

17. Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

18. Gurumin 3D

19. Resident Evil Revelations

20. Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D

Once again, be sure to download the 3DS application Pokémon Bank while you still can. After March, this service will drop its subscription requirements and become a completely free application.

Here are some other handy links to guide you in the final days of the 3DS and Wii U eShops: