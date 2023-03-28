Update [Tue 28th Mar, 2023 15:17 BST]: Well, that didn't take long, did it? As a part of today's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer release, Nintendo has revealed the first official look at the game's tie-in special edition Switch OLED as well as a new Pro Controller and Carry Case

Set to release on 28th April 2023 for a suggested retail price of $359.99, this console design looks much like the one that has been rumoured for the past few months. The gold Joy-Cons each have some funky Zonai patterning creeping up from the lower portion in green and white, with both also detailing the symbol from the game's Collector's Edition bundle at the bottom. The Zonai shapes carry over onto the dock itself which proudly displays the Hylian Crest in a mixture of white and gold colouring.

This design is also integral to both the Pro Controller (suggested retail price of $74.99) and the Case (suggested retail price of $24.99), which will be released on 12th May alongside the game's launch. Dropping the green, both of these items go for the black and gold Zonai patterning with hints of white like the OLED console itself.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED 6
Nintendo has announced that pre-orders are now open, but the links do not seem to be live just yet. We will be sure to keep you updated as more information comes in.

Tears of the Kingdom will release on 12th May and can be preordered in either its Standard or Collector's form right now.

Original article [Tue 28th Mar, 2023 11:00 BST]: Get your pinches of salt at the ready folks because it's once again time to delve into the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED rumours.

You remember the one. That white, gold and green number that was first rumoured at the end of 2022, before resurfacing last month thanks to some crossover with the game's Collector's Edition bundle. Well, the design is once again doing the rounds after a GameStop employee took to Reddit to state that the console may be getting its official reveal today (thanks, VGC).

Under the Reddit username SecretSantaSeven, the employee stated that a new Switch SKU appeared on the GameStop system yesterday, timing it perfectly for an official announcement to go live with the 10-minute gameplay trailer scheduled for today, right? Well, maybe...

The user even posted a photo of the store's internal system, which does show some upcoming Switch hardware, though there is no release date to be seen nor any proof that the release would be tied to Tears of the Kingdom — hey, that's rumours for you.

The timing of this one does seem convenient with today's trailer drop, it's true, but this is far from any sort of confirmation for the time being. We'll just have to wait and see what the gameplay presentation brings...

