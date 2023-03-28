Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Tue 28th Mar, 2023 15:17 BST]: Well, that didn't take long, did it? As a part of today's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer release, Nintendo has revealed the first official look at the game's tie-in special edition Switch OLED as well as a new Pro Controller and Carry Case

Set to release on 28th April 2023 for a suggested retail price of $359.99, this console design looks much like the one that has been rumoured for the past few months. The gold Joy-Cons each have some funky Zonai patterning creeping up from the lower portion in green and white, with both also detailing the symbol from the game's Collector's Edition bundle at the bottom. The Zonai shapes carry over onto the dock itself which proudly displays the Hylian Crest in a mixture of white and gold colouring.

This design is also integral to both the Pro Controller (suggested retail price of $74.99) and the Case (suggested retail price of $24.99), which will be released on 12th May alongside the game's launch. Dropping the green, both of these items go for the black and gold Zonai patterning with hints of white like the OLED console itself.

Nintendo has announced that pre-orders are now open, but the links do not seem to be live just yet. We will be sure to keep you updated as more information comes in.

Tears of the Kingdom will release on 12th May and can be preordered in either its Standard or Collector's form right now.