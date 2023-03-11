MAR10 Day has been packed with all sorts of surprises this year from movie trailers to LEGO announcements, and if that's still not enough, you can always turn your attention to Mario's video game history.

With this in mind, Nintendo has taken to social media to promote some of Mario's retro experiences - from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins which was recently released on the Switch Online Game Boy service.

Of course, to enjoy these classic titles, you're going to need a Switch Online membership. And if you want to play certain games like Super Mario 64 or Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, you'll need to upgrade to the premium Expansion Pack tier. Here's the infographic in all its glory:

