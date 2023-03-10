It's more Mario LEGO. Wahoo! What better thing to share with the world on MAR10 than more LEGO sets for Mario? We love what LEGO has created up until now, and the legendary brick company has revealed what's in store for the future of LEGO Mario.
Two new characters will be joining the LEGO Mario universe this summer — Donkey Kong and Dry Bowser. The latter of the two will be coming with a brand new expansion, Dry Bowser Castle Battle, which launches on 1st August 2023.
The castle features a host of secrets, from a key that opens a chest to a secret area. And there are some new famous Mario monsters to build as you work your way up to Dry Bowser to knock him off from the top.
Also shown off during today's livestream was the arrival of Donkey Kong, which LEGO briefly teased yesterday. We only got to see a minifigure of the famous Kong, complete with his necktie, but we'll be seeing DK (and hopefully the rest of the crew) join in the LEGO fun this summer. LEGO said it will share more details in the coming months. Exciting stuff for LEGO fans, then!
What do you think of the newly revealed LEGO sets? Will you be grabbing these for your kids — or for yourself? Let us know!
Comments (11)
Oh banana's! DK! Is that because of the movie?! I hope Mario Kart will be added some day. Or Super Smash area's to fight with others... Yoshi's island might also be something. And might Diddy or Cranky kong be joining one day as well?
Nice! Those Zelda set leaks backfired, huh? Nintendo Prime must be spinning in his gaming chair. Better yet, we have Donkey Kong at last. And Dry Bowser? Wasn’t expecting that. Fair play Lego.
He’s the leader of the bunch, you know him well! He’s finally back, to kick some tail! His coconut gun, can fire in spurts. If he shoots ya, it’s gonna hurt! He’s bigger, faster, and stronger too! He’s the first member of the D.K. crew! HUH! D.K.! Donkey Kong! D.K.! Donkey Kong is here!
“Castle Castle Battle” Lego are ever the wordsmiths
@TheBigBlue Oh no, that one's on me 😅
Mario posing as Diddy Kong is too cute. My sister’s collected a lot of these while I only have a few but I’ll definitely be interested in LEGO Donkey Kong as well as possible future LEGO sets or characters from the DK series.
Oh, man, the fact that they included Dry Bowser with the Bowser's Castle set is great.
Generally find the Mario Lego offstyle very offputting but DK makes the transition pretty well.
That castle set is pretty cool, actually.
The more I see LEGO Mario sets the more I want to get them, look at that castle, Dry Bowser, all those kind of obscure enemies and, last but not least, Donkey Kong that even plays that DKC music!
Things are FINALLY lining up for us to see the next Donkey Kong game this fall. I knew it was dependent on the movie.
