We've got some news you probably didn't want to hear about the 3DS service Nintendo Badge Arcade.

With the 3DS shutdown currently taking place around the globe, it's now been confirmed by Nintendo's Japanese website that this title has been partially shut down.

As highlighted by well-known Nintendo dataminer and Twitter user OatmealDome it means daily free plays will no longer be given out and badge catchers won't be rotated. Ouch!





Nintendo has now officially confirmed that the Badge Arcade service was partially shut down on Mar 24.



Daily free plays will no longer be given out, and the badge catchers will not be rotated.



(thanks [Nintendo Badge Arcade]Nintendo has now officially confirmed that the Badge Arcade service was partially shut down on Mar 24.Daily free plays will no longer be given out, and the badge catchers will not be rotated. https://t.co/21fVxdRdgA (thanks @InternalLoss March 27, 2023

As noted in a follow-up tweet, and our own previous story, this was thought to be a mistake - with many users of this service hoping for a fix, but it seems to have been intentional. Here's a rough translation of this notice on the official Nintendo website (via Twitter):

“Notice of Partial Service Termination - As of Mar 24, ‘two daily free plays’ and ‘replacement of badge catchers’ has ended. Thank you for using this service.”

While free plays are no longer given out, it's still possible to get free plays from the practice catcher mode.