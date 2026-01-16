Armature Studio, a development team primarily focused on creating VR titles, has been shut down by Meta.

Originally founded in 2008 by ex Retro Studios developers Mark Pacini, Todd Keller, and Jack Mathews, Armature has primarily worked on ports, starting with the PS Vita version of Metal Gear Solid HD Collection.

It soon ventured into the world of VR and was acquired by Meta Platforms in 2022, a company that, at the time, were very keen to put all of its efforts into the metaverse. Now that tech bros around the world are obsessed with AI, Mark Zuckerberg has seen fit to steer away from VR.

The result is the closure of three key VR studios: the aforementioned Armature Studio alongside both Twisted Pixel Games and Sanzaru Games. Overall, around 10% of Meta's Reality Labs division has been laid off.

We sincerely hope the folks at every studio affected find their feet in due course. Heck, maybe Retro Studios can snap up Pacini, Keller, and Matthews again..? We'll have to wait and see.